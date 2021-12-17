Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students

Dec 17, 2021 at 11:28 AM
mike

On Sunday, Dec. 19, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans Saints for a primetime NFC South matchup, six local high school students will be presented with college scholarships through the Mike Evans Family Foundation's Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program. With support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Social Justice Fund and AdventHealth, each of the six Catch for Christmas Scholarship recipients will be awarded Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans valued at $23,500 each.

During a break in play in the first quarter, Super Bowl Champion and three-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee Mike Evans and his wife, Ashli, will announce the scholarship and congratulate the recipients through a special video message played on the Raymond James Stadium BUCVISION boards. The recipients – Gabriel Brewew, Gabriella Feagle, Maria Huezo, Frank Liu, Tammy Nguyen and Taliah Wimbush – high school seniors from the East Tampa community who applied for the scholarship and were selected through the Hillsborough Education Foundation, will attend the game and be recognized in front of the crowd from the stadium's pirate ship.

"I want kids to know that if they work hard, they will be rewarded," said Mike Evans. "If I didn't get a scholarship for football, I probably wouldn't have been able to go to college, so it means a lot to be able to make a difference like this."

Through the Mike Evans Family Foundation, the Evans family awards annual college scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are hardworking and well-rounded but who may not have the opportunity to attend college because of financial reasons. Since the start of the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017, they have helped fund dozens of college scholarships so students from all over the U.S. can pursue their education and career goals.

As the Buccaneers' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee, Evans and the Mike Evans Family Foundation are currently participating in Nationwide's 7th annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote for Evans on Twitter

by using #WPMOYChallenge Evans or #WPMOYChallenge @MikeEvans13_ .The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between December 7 and January 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. In addition, Nationwide will donate $10,000 to the first nominee to receive 1 million votes. More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, including Charity Challenge details and official rules, can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

news

Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Buccaneers' center continues to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs to aid military veterans through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. 
news

Big Men, Bigger Hearts: Aaron Stinnie Represents Big Man Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats in Honor of Former Coach

The Buccaneers' offensive lineman sits on the board of the Big Man Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late college offensive line coach.
news

Devin White Helping Open 'Door of Hope' with My Cause, My Cleats This Season

The Bucs' inside linebacker is paying tribute to A Door of Hope, a faith-based agency that aids children in the foster care system, with his cleats for this year's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Support Nearly 50 Different Charitable Causes Through NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative 

Players, Coaches and Staff to wear specially-designed cleats and shoes Sunday at Atlanta
news

Bucs Players Celebrating Thanksgiving by Giving Back & Tom Brady's Contribution to His Holiday Table | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers players gave their thanks to the community through multiple Thanksgiving events, while Tom Brady shared the dish he's responsible for each year. Plus, some of the challenges the Colts present this weekend.
news

Buccaneers Will Gholston Donates 920 Thanksgiving Meals to Help Bay Area Families

Tampa Bay's resident do-gooder, defensive tackle Will Gholston, donated $60,000 to provide 920 local families with Thanksgiving meals this week.
news

Buccaneers O-Line Provides Boost for Tampa Bay Community in 15th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line

On Sunday, the Buccaneers' offensive line continued a 15-year tradition of sponsoring Thanksgiving meals for Bay Area families through the food distribution event, which was enhanced with a $44,000 matching grant from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.
news

Bucs to Honor Military Service Members, Veterans and Families Throughout Monday's Salute to Service Game, Presented By USAA 

Special guests and tributes, pre-game military enlistment ceremony among many Salute to Service activities 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Ninth Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run Powered by Jabil

Event has helped raise more than $350,000 towards breast cancer research and patient services
news

Buccaneers Launch Year Two of Mentorship Program

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their second year of the Youth Leadership Program with both staff and player participants providing mentorship to local students.
Advertising