10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

Evans extended his career-opening record for the fourth season in a row. In 2020, he became the first player in NFL history to open a career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, one more than Randy Moss. By taking it all the way to 10, Evans is closing in on the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at any point in a player's career. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice established the record at 11 straight seasons from 1986 to 1996; Evans now has the second-longest streak, breaking a tie with another Hall of Famer, Tim Brown (1993-2001).

Overall, Evans is now just the third player with 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL annals. Rice holds the record with 14 and Evans is now tied with Moss in the second spot.