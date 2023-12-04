10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

Mike Evans added to his signature NFL accomplishment on Sunday, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the 10th time in as many seasons. Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Hall of Fame-bound wide receiver, is the first player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Evans went over the 1,000-yard mark on a 11-yard catch in the 4th quarter against the Carolina Panthers. While the record seemed inevitable given his high level of production throughout the 2023 season, it took an explosive performance to get to 1,000 in Week 13, as he came into the game 150 yards shy of the mark. This marks the 13th time in his career that Evans has recorded 150-plus yards in a game.
Evans extended his career-opening record for the fourth season in a row. In 2020, he became the first player in NFL history to open a career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, one more than Randy Moss. By taking it all the way to 10, Evans is closing in on the NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at any point in a player's career. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice established the record at 11 straight seasons from 1986 to 1996; Evans now has the second-longest streak, breaking a tie with another Hall of Famer, Tim Brown (1993-2001).
Overall, Evans is now just the third player with 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL annals. Rice holds the record with 14 and Evans is now tied with Moss in the second spot.
The Buccaneers selected Evans out of Texas A&M with the seventh pick in the 2014 draft. He has since established new franchise records for career receptions, receiving yards, touchdown receptions, overall touchdowns and 100-yard receiving games. Sunday's performance is the 36th 100-yard game of his career in the regular season; he has three more in the postseason.