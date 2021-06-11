Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

Evans has been a shining example of that through all of his community efforts. In addition to being a force on the field, he's been one of the most front-facing Buccaneers in the community, always being the first to help. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Evans and his foundation donated a total of $100,000 to support relief efforts in both Galveston and Tampa. Most recently, the foundation is in the process of awarding $65,000 in scholarships for deserving students who want to pursue a college education.

"Anytime you want to further education is huge on us, it's a big part in the world today and as you see this is what he's touching," said Donovan Smith of the two-time Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. "He's doing it full force and it's right here in front of our eyes but Mike he's a stand up, dude. You know, obviously the community loves him, the Bucs community loves him, the fan base. I love him. You know, he's a great man, great father, great husband, great teammate, great player, all of those great things and it shows."

The Mike Evans Family Foundation was established in 2017 by Evans and his wife, Ashli. The key causes the foundation aims to help are very close to pair's hearts, having dealt with the effects of domestic violence firsthand during their childhoods. It's made the foundation a passion project for Ashli, who keeps everything running while Evans himself takes the field.

"I'm blessed to have wife like Ashli," Evans said. "Without her this foundation doesn't run. She's the boss behind the scenes. She makes sure that everything is taken care of, so I'm very fortunate to have her."