Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.

Jun 11, 2021 at 02:42 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210610_TR_MikeEvansBowling_0056
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After three days of playing around on the football field (read: mandatory mini-camp), players got together to support one of their own this week for the Mike Evans Family Foundation. Wide receiver Mike Evans held his annual Celebrity Bowling Classic and his Mike Evans Family Foundation Golf Tournament on Thursday and Friday, respectively, raising over $50,000 to help empower youth, encourage education and take a stand against domestic violence.

On Thursday night, 15 teammates and coaches showed up for Evans' bowling tournament, including nine of the 10 other wide receivers on the roster besides the man himself. Tight ends O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and Tanner Hudson were also there, as well as quarterback Ryan Griffin and offensive tackle Donovan Smith, who never passes up a chance to bowl. The bevvy of support didn't go unnoticed by Evans.

"They always got my back and my teammates have always looked out for me whenever I do my foundation events and are trying to pay it forward," he said. "They always know to help, and you know it feels good."

That may have to do with the fact that Evans himself always returns the favor in addition to looking out for the community at large, both back in his hometown of Galveston, Texas and here in the Tampa area. He continued his efforts locally with his charity golf classic on Friday morning, where his teammates again showed up to support him.

"You gotta give back to Tampa because this is the city that you are playing in," said Evans. "There's a lot of kids out there that look up to us and the Buccaneers. And, you know it's our duty to give back and [show them] the way."

Photos of the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night & Golf Tournament

View pictures from the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night & Golf Tournament.

TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Giveaway items during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Giveaway items during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Signage during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Activation tables during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guest during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Thaddeus Lewis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Captain Fear and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84, and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89 and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 and Wide Receiver Travis Jonsen #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver John Franklin #5, Wide Receiver Josh Pearson #89, Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18, and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JUNE 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Bowling Night at AMF University Lanes. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Signage during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, and Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, and Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guests during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Tight End Tanner Hudson #88, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
VALRICO, FL - JUNE 11, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Mike Evans Family Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans has been a shining example of that through all of his community efforts. In addition to being a force on the field, he's been one of the most front-facing Buccaneers in the community, always being the first to help. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Evans and his foundation donated a total of $100,000 to support relief efforts in both Galveston and Tampa. Most recently, the foundation is in the process of awarding $65,000 in scholarships for deserving students who want to pursue a college education.

"Anytime you want to further education is huge on us, it's a big part in the world today and as you see this is what he's touching," said Donovan Smith of the two-time Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. "He's doing it full force and it's right here in front of our eyes but Mike he's a stand up, dude. You know, obviously the community loves him, the Bucs community loves him, the fan base. I love him. You know, he's a great man, great father, great husband, great teammate, great player, all of those great things and it shows."

The Mike Evans Family Foundation was established in 2017 by Evans and his wife, Ashli. The key causes the foundation aims to help are very close to pair's hearts, having dealt with the effects of domestic violence firsthand during their childhoods. It's made the foundation a passion project for Ashli, who keeps everything running while Evans himself takes the field.

"I'm blessed to have wife like Ashli," Evans said. "Without her this foundation doesn't run. She's the boss behind the scenes. She makes sure that everything is taken care of, so I'm very fortunate to have her."

For more information about the work of the Mike Evans Family Foundation, or how you can donate and get involved, visit their website.

