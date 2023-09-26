Mike Evans Joins 700 Club

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the 2023 season on Monday night, falling to the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 25-11. As the score suggests, it was a difficult night for the Buccaneers in all three phases of the game, particularly in terms of running the ball and stopping the run. Tampa Bay's offense gained 41 yards on the ground, while the defense allowed 201 rushing yards. The Buccaneers are 10-74 all-time when they rush for fewer than 50 yards, and they are 2-56 all-time when they allow 200 or more rushing yards. Put it together and they are 1-14 when both of those criteria are met.

Despite the loss, the Buccaneers are 2-1 on the season and tied with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South. They will have an opportunity to grab at least a share of first place this coming Sunday when they face the Saints in the Superdome for their first intradivision game of the year. And despite the unwelcome outcome on Monday night, there were some notable milestones reached during the evening.

Perhaps most notable was Mike Evans catching a team-high five passes to hit an impressive round number on his career. Evans's last catch of the evening was the 700th of his career in the regular season. Since he is the Buccaneers' all-time leading rusher he is also obviously the first player in franchise history to reach 700 catches. He is now among just 59 players in NFL history, which spans more than a century to join the 700 Club

The last of the five passes Evans snared was a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He has now caught a scoring pass in each of the Bucs' first three games of the season. Evans has accomplished that feat four times in his career; every other player in franchise history has combined to do it once.

Buccaneers with Touchdown Receptions in Each of First Three Games of a Season

Mike Evans, 2016

Mike Evans, 2018

Chris Godwin, 2018

Mike Evans, 2020

Mike Evans, 2023

The scoring grab was the 84th of Evans's illustrious career. (He also owns an 85th touchdown on a fumble recovery.) With that touchdown he moved up on the league's all-time list for TD receptions once again; he was tied for 25th in league history but now he's up to 21st. As Evans continues to find the end zone, he will move rapidly up towards the top 10.