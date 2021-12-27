Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

What's Next: Division Title in Hand, Bucs Take Final Trip to New York

Tampa Bay, having clinched the NFC South in Charlotte in Week 16, will finish up its 2021 regular-season home slate next Sunday with a trip to the Meadowlands to play the Jets as they continue to battle for NFC playoff seeding

Dec 27, 2021 at 08:02 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

wn
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the 2021 NFC South Division champions but, as Head Coach Bruce Arians said after their Week 16 win at Carolina, they want to raise three banners this year. And thus, with a potential repeat of their 2020 NFC and NFL championships still on the table, the Buccaneers have a lot of work left to do.

That work begins in the Meadowlands in Week 17, as the Buccaneers take their final regular-season road trip of the season to take on the New York Jets. The game is set for Sunday, January 2, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Bucs will be trying to complete a five-game sweep against AFC opponents this season after previously beating New England, Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo, but more importantly they'll be trying to keep pace in the overall NFC seeding race.

While the Buccaneers clinched their own division on Sunday with a dominating 32-6 win in Charlotte, the Dallas Cowboys also locked down the NFC East with a blowout win over Washington, one day after the Green Bay Packers secured the NFC North title. The Los Angeles Rams have taken over first place in the NFC West from the slumping Arizona Cardinals, and now the Bucs, Cowboys and Rams are all 11-4. The Packers lead the way at 12-3. While Green Bay is now the overwhelming favorite to take the top seed and the first-round bye that comes with it, the next three spots are still very much up for grabs. For at least one more week, the Buccaneers still have a lot to play for.

They'll face a Jets team that is coming off an invigorating 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that pitted the first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft against each other. Zach Wilson's Jets beat Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars more on the strength of Wilson's legs than his arm. Wilson ran for 91 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, as New York rolled up a stunning 273 yards on the ground. Rookie running back Michael Carter gained 118 yards on just 16 carries and the Jets averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

Wilson, the second-overall pick out of BYU, has had an up-and-down debut season, unsurprising for a rookie quarterback thrown directly into the starting lineup. He threw for 102 yards on 14-of-22 passing in Sunday's win, with a touchdown pass and no interceptions. Overall, Wilson has completed 56.7% of his passes for 2,013 yards, seven touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 67.9 passer rating. His leading target, with 50 catches, is Jamison Crowder, but fellow rookie Elijah Moore has come on strong in the second half of the season and now has a team-leading 538 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions.

The Buccaneers' win in Charlotte in Week 16 gave them 11-plus wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Now the Buccaneers have a chance in Week 17 to match their team record for single-season victories with a 12th win next Sunday in the Meadowlands. They already have the NFC South title in hand but their biggest goals are still ahead of them.

Related Content

news

What's Next: Bucs Host Saints in Prime Time with Division Title on the Line

The Buccaneers will welcome the Saints to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, with a chance to capture their first NFC South crown since 2007
news

What's Next: Streaking Bucs Return Home to Face Buffalo

The Buccaneers have won three straight but will get a stiff challenge in Week 14 from the Josh Allen-led Bills, who came into Week 13 with the league's best scoring and yardage differentials
news

What's Next: Bucs Look for Season Sweep of Falcons in Atlanta

The Bucs will hit the road again in Week 13, heading to Atlanta looking for their third straight win, their fourth in a row against the Falcons and their fourth on the road this season after a big win in Indianapolis
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Indy to Face Hard-Charging Colts

The Buccaneers got back into the win column in Week 11 but don't have long to prepare for a road game against a Colts team that has won five of its last six outings
news

What's Next: Bucs at Home on Monday Night in Week 11

The Bucs will get the prime-time spotlight again in Week 11 as they try to snap a two-game losing streak, taking on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on Nov. 22
news

What's Next: Bucs Head Into Bye with Division Lead

The Bucs saw their NFC South lead shrink with Sunday's loss in New Orleans but are still in a good spot as their bye week arrives and offers injured players a chance to move closer to getting back in the lineup
news

What's Next: 6-1 Bucs Get First Crack at Saints

The Buccaneers will take a four-game winning streak and the top spot in the division standings into New Orleans next Sunday but will have to overcome their former quarterback to put a strong grip on the NFC South
news

What's Next: Bucs Get Mini-Bye Then Visit from Bears

After winning three games in a 12-day span, the Buccaneers will enjoy a long weekend to recharge and recover and then will seek the best start in team history against the Bears and their ferocious defense
news

What's Next: Quick Turnaround as 4-1 Bucs Head to Philly

The Buccaneers ran up 558 yards of offense against Miami in Week Five and took over first place in the NFC South but must now get ready for the Jalen Hurts-led Eagles on a short week that once again ends in prime time
news

What's Next: Bucs Return Home to Face State-Rival Dolphins

The Bucs will have a home game against the Miami Dolphins in Week Five as they seek to take control of the NFC South and beat a second straight foe from the AFC East
news

What's Next: Tom Brady's Patriot Reunion Arrives as Bucs Head to Foxboro

The Buccaneers and Patriots will take the Sunday Night prime-time spotlight in Week Four as long-time New England star Tom Brady makes his return to Gillette Stadium with a chance to break an enormous NFL record
Advertising