NFC South Roundup: Week One

Atlanta has several candidates to start at running back but who emerges as the starter isn't immediately obvious. Andrew Hirsh of the team's official web site discusses that issue and the fact that one candidate, Devonta Freeman, is currently dealing with a hamstring issue. Atlanta ranked 24th in the NFL in rushing yards last season but with former lead back Steven Jackson gone, the team is hoping for better results from Freeman and rookie Tevin Coleman. D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the team may also be interested in former Broncos back Montee Ball .

The Falcon defense ranked last in the NFL in 2015 but should have a vastly different look under new Head Coach Dan Quinn, formerly the defensive coordinator in Seattle. The team's biggest free agency addition during the offseason was that of former Texan Brooks Reed, who was supposed to man one of the outside linebacker spots. However, Reed had surgery on an injured groin and could miss up to six weeks. Ledbetter reports that Kroy Biermann, a defensive end for most of his first seven years in Atlanta, started the last preseason game in Reed's place. This is how the Falcons' depth chart looks now, according to the AJC; Reed is still listed as the starter and Biermann as a reserve DE. Note also that former Buccaneer Adrian Clayborn is listed as a reserve behind starters Tyson Jackson and Vic Beasley, the team's first-round draft pick.