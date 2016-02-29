NFL Combine Report: Top CB Prospects

The top two corners, most agree, are Jalen Ramsey and Vernon Hargreaves. Ramsey is projected as a top-five pick and could be out of reach for the Buccaneers. Hargreaves, however, could still be around. If he were, analysts believe the Buccaneers could pull the trigger on him. ESPN's Mel Kiper, among others, have Hargreaves going to the Buccaneers at No. 9.* *