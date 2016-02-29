NFL Combine Report: Top CB Prospects

On Monday, cornerbacks and safeties hit the turf at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, marking the fourth and final day of workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. Most draft experts agree that cornerback is a position of need for the Buccaneers and that the team could use the No. 9 pick in this year's draft on a corner; in nearly half mock drafts available, experts predict the Bucs to select a player at that position.
The top two corners, most agree, are Jalen Ramsey and Vernon Hargreaves. Ramsey is projected as a top-five pick and could be out of reach for the Buccaneers. Hargreaves, however, could still be around. If he were, analysts believe the Buccaneers could pull the trigger on him. ESPN's Mel Kiper, among others, have Hargreaves going to the Buccaneers at No. 9.* *
Both Ramsey and Hargreaves performed well at the Combine, partictularly in the jumping drills. Ramsey had the best vertical and broad jumps while Hargreaves finished in the top four in both exercises.
Mackensie Alexander, who some believe could be the third corner off the board, had a hamstring injury and only participated in the bench press. Below are the full results from Monday's workouts.Jalen Ramsey
40—yard dash: 4.41 (7th)
Bench press: 14 (T-16th)
Vertical jump: 41.5 inches (1st)
Broad jump: 135 inches (1st)
Vernon Hargreaves
40—yard dash: 4.5 (T-19th)
Bench press: 15 (T-13th)
Vertical jump: 39 inches (T-4th)
Broad jump: 130 inches (3rd)
Mackensie Alexander
40—yard dash: DNP
Bench press: 11
Vertical jump: DNP
Broad jump: DNP
*(Rank among defensive backs)