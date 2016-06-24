NFL, Florida Teams Lend Support for Orlando





The National Football League Foundation and the NFL's three Florida-based teams—the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers—are uniting to support the victims' families and survivors of the tragedy in Orlando. Together they will contribute $400,000 to the OneOrlando Fund.

The OneOrlando Fund was formed by Orlando Mayor BUDDY DYERto directly support victims' families and survivors. For more information on assisting the Orlando community or contributing to the OneOrlando Fund please visit: https://www.oneorlando.org.

"Our City has just begun to recover from the impact of the Pulse tragedy," said Mayor Dyer. "The support of partners like the NFL and the NFL's three Florida-based teams sends a signal to our City that we are not in this alone. The money we are raising will provide a way to help us respond to the needs of our community, now and in the time to come. Words cannot begin to express how grateful we are for the outpouring of support from across the globe."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. This was a deeply disturbing and tragic event, one that has had reverberations across the entire country," said Commissioner ROGER GOODELL. "We are encouraged by the strength and resilience of the Orlando community and will continue to look for ways to lend our support."

Jaguars Team Owner SHAD KHANstated, "In the face of this tragedy, the Jaguars stand in solidarity with the citizens of Central Florida. In addition to our team contribution, our fans are also supporting our Central Florida neighbors by donating at www.jaguars.com/jaxfororlando. Along with the NFL and our fellow Florida teams, the entire Jaguars family offers our condolences and continued support for the city of Orlando."

"It's hard to find words to describe the emotions we all felt when news of this senseless tragedy broke," said Miami Dolphins Owner STEPHEN ROSS. "We are united with the NFL, the Jaguars, and the Buccaneers in making this commitment to the OneOrlando Fund. We give our heartfelt condolences to those impacted by this horrific act and are hopeful that these donations help in their time of need."

Glazer Family Foundation Co-President DARCIE GLAZER KASSEWITZsaid, "The tragic and heartbreaking events that occurred in Orlando last week have had a profound effect on our entire country. We stand united with our neighbors in Orlando and pledge our support as they begin the process of healing as a community. Our deepest condolences go out to those who lost loved ones and we will continue to keep them, as well as all who were impacted, in our hearts and minds."

MORE ABOUT THE ONEORLANDO FUND:

The purpose of the OneOrlando Fund is to provide the much-needed support to the victims of the Pulse tragedy and their families. *

The OneOrlando Fund is a project of Strengthen Orlando, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation created for the purpose of supporting and starting projects to strengthen the Orlando community. *

Checks may be made payable to "OneOrlando Fund" and sent to: *

OneOrlando *

*PO Box 4990 *