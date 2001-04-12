NFL Schedule Arrives Today

The Buccaneers will find out today when they get to butt heads with growing rival St. Louis again this fall





The National Football League will release its regular season schedule for 2001 today at 2:00 p.m. Tampa Bay's fall schedule will be available here on Buccaneers.com.

The Buccaneers have known which teams they would face, and where, this fall since the end of the 2000 season, as annual opponents are determined by a published format. However, dates and times are not finalized each year until early spring, as the NFL works through a maze of competitive concerns, television network desires and conflicts with other professional sports.

This fall, the Buccaneers will have regular season home games against Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The road schedule includes contests at Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, St. Louis and Tennessee.

Coming off two consecutive playoff seasons and an eventful free agency period, the Buccaneers are eager to learn of any prime time assignments. Tampa Bay has been featured on Monday night football three times in the last two seasons, winning two of those games.