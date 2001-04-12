Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Schedule Arrives Today

The league will release the long-awaited news at 2:00 p.m.

Apr 11, 2001 at 08:00 PM
abraham04_12_01_1.jpg

The Buccaneers will find out today when they get to butt heads with growing rival St. Louis again this fall

The National Football League will release its regular season schedule for 2001 today at 2:00 p.m. Tampa Bay's fall schedule will be available here on Buccaneers.com.

The Buccaneers have known which teams they would face, and where, this fall since the end of the 2000 season, as annual opponents are determined by a published format. However, dates and times are not finalized each year until early spring, as the NFL works through a maze of competitive concerns, television network desires and conflicts with other professional sports.

This fall, the Buccaneers will have regular season home games against Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The road schedule includes contests at Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, St. Louis and Tennessee.

Coming off two consecutive playoff seasons and an eventful free agency period, the Buccaneers are eager to learn of any prime time assignments. Tampa Bay has been featured on Monday night football three times in the last two seasons, winning two of those games.

Last year, the Buccaneers lost at Minnesota on Monday night (October 9), 30-23, but came back with a thrilling 38-35 win over St. Louis on Monday, December 18. In 1999, the Buccaneers won a crucial December 6 game over the Vikings, 24-17, on Monday Night Football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

