NFLEL Update: Weeks 10-11

Buccaneers-allocated G Kendell Mack started all 10 games for the Scottish Claymores





The NFL Europe League will conclude its ninth season on Saturday when the Barcelona Dragons face the Berlin Thunder in World Bowl IX from the Amsterdam ArenA.

The World Bowl will be televised live in the United States on FOX-TV at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Curt Menefee and Brian Baldinger calling the action. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' eight NFLEL-allocated players will need to tune in if they wish to catch the championship game action, as the entire contingent has already returned to the states. The Bucs sent no players to Berlin and their only Barcelona representative was WR Chris Daniels, who missed the season with a neck injury.

Last Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jonathan Quinn led Berlin to the championship game, passing for four touchdowns in a 34-28 road victory over the Amsterdam Admirals in one of the highlights of Week 10 action this weekend.

"Jonathan has improved his game throughout the season and he's a major reason we are playing in the World Bowl," said Berlin head coach Peter Vaas. "Jonathan is the best quarterback in the league right now and he's a big reason for our success."

Quinn, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns, helped Berlin race to a 17-0 lead. On the team's first possession, he connected with running back Madre Hill on an 82-yard touchdown pass. Later, Quinn capped a 62-yard drive with an 18-yard scoring strike to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Carlos Nuno.

But the Admirals, previously undefeated at home this season, stormed back. Late in the second quarter, a 17-yard touchdown pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Spergon Wynn to Browns teammate Drew O'Connor put the Admirals on the board. Then with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter, a one-yard touchdown run by Arizona Cardinals running back Clarence Williams gave Amsterdam a 21-17 lead.

The Thunder offense responded immediately. Quinn connected with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dwaune Jones on a 47-yard touchdown pass to give Berlin a 24-21 advantage they would not relinquish.

"This is a huge thrill right now," said Quinn. "Since training camp, we have been working towards the goal of getting to the World Bowl and then winning a championship. Now, we'll have a chance to get it done."

On Saturday in Frankfurt, the Galaxy defeated the World Bowl-bound Dragons, 26-10 before a crowd of 31,215 at the Waldstadion. Frankfurt's defense, led by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gary Stills, forced five turnovers en route to the win.

Stills finished with seven tackles, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His 9.5 sacks this season were tied for first in NFL Europe.

"We came into this game wanting to win it for the fans who have supported us all season," Stills said. "We also wanted to show we could play with Barcelona, who has the best record. It feels good to know we accomplished those things today."

In Scotland on Saturday, the Claymores ended their season in fine fashion, defeating the Rhein Fire 34-21. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Clint Stoerner passed for 223 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fellow Cowboy James Whalen also enjoyed a big day, finishing with eight receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Final 2001 NFLEL Standings

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Barcelona * 8 2 0 .800 252 191 Berlin * 6 4 0 .600 270 239 Rhein 5 5 0 .500 174 179 Scotland 4 6 0 .400 168 188 Amsterdam 4 6 0 .400 194 226 Frankfurt 3 7 0 .300 199 234

Tampa Bay-Allocated Players – Season Recap

P Andrew Bayes, Frankfurt Galaxy……Saw action in all 10 games and finished with a 38.4-yard punting average.

G Wilbert Brown, Frankfurt Galaxy……Started every game and helped Frankfurt score 199 points, third-most in the league.

WR Chris Daniels, Barcelona Dragons……Spent season on injured reserve due to neck injury.

WR Eddie Hardaway, Rhein Fire……Played in all 10 games, including nine starts, and led team with 22 receptions and 398 yards with two interceptions.

G Kendell Mack, Scottish Claymores……Started every game and helped Scotland finish with 190 pass completions, second in NFLEL.

TE Randy Palmer, Scottish Claymores……Started all 10 games, catching 13 passes for 111 yards.

CB Terrence Parrish, Frankfurt Galaxy……Played in nine games, starting eight, and recorded 34 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defensed and a special teams tackles.