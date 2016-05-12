Noah Spence Signs Deal

Five other draftees got their contract work done last weekend during the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp, beginning with fourth-round safety Ryan Smith and fifth-round offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch last Thursday . First-round cornerback Vernon Hargreaves inked his deal the next day, with sixth-round linebacker Devante Bond following later that same afternoon . Finally, sixth-round tight end Danny Vitale put pen to paper on Saturday.

Draft-pick deals have been easier to complete since the new CBA in 2011 put a rookie salary structure in place. Still, considering that several of this year's picks – particularly Hargreaves and Spence – figure to see significant playing time in the regular season, it's helpful to get such distractions out of the way early. Spence, for instance, signed his deal after participating in a rookie field session as part of Phase 2 of the Buccaneers' offseason program. Soon, the Bucs will begin full-fledged OTA practices as Phase 3 begins.