Notes, Quotes & Antidotes

S John Lynch described only a little early trepidation about his injured shoulder





Sack records falling, rare punt return touchdowns, quarterbacks acting like running backs, milestone starts, 100-yard games…it was almost too much to keep up with Sunday while still enjoying the Buccaneers' critical win over Buffalo.

Almost.

Thanks to dozens of postgame workers, Tampa Bay's press box crew gathered quotes, researched notes and ducked into the Bucs' training room, all in the frenzied minutes after the game.

Here's a look at what the Bucs were saying after the game, what notable feats were accomplished and who's in need of some treatment.

Note

Sack Record Falls: The Bucs set a club record in the first quarter when LB Derrick Brooks sacked Buffalo QB Rob Johnson for the team's 45th sack of the season. The 1997 squad established the previous record of 44 sacks. For the day, Tampa Bay notched six quarterback sacks, upping its season total to 49.

Quote

Head Coach Tony Dungy on the victory: "That was a very tough win, but a great win for us. Buffalo plays with a lot of heart and soul and anytime you can beat them, that is a big win. We had some situations where we thought we could throw the ball, but they did some wise things with their linebackers. It doesn't matter about numbers or statistics, it's how well you play the game. They lost a lot of players throughout the game and that helped us a little. And Warrick (Dunn) went out and did a great job for us. We watched tape all weekend. We knew it was going to be tough on offense, but overall I think we did the things we needed to do to win the game."

Injury

CB Brian Kelly suffered a right hamstring strain. He did not leave the game, however, and more on his status will be available on Monday.

Note

King of the Hill: QB Shaun King continued to find his way into the end zone via the ground. King, who rushed for a career-high 72 yards with one touchdown last week at Chicago, gained just eight yards on the ground today, but that included a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. With the score, King tied the club record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single-season with his fifth of the year (tying Steve Young, who rushed for five TDs in 1986).

Quote

LB Derrick Brooks on a challenge to the defense: "We are in a desperate race. We lost a game we should have won, but we came back against one of the hottest teams and beat them. We took it one step at a time. This was a personal challenge to show that we were the best defense in the stadium. We could not afford to lose, we have to take it one game at a time. All credit goes to the team, which played a great game."

Injury

QB Shaun King, who was sacked seven times, and hit hard while scoring the above mentioned touchdown, suffered a lower back strain. His status will also be re-evaluated in the morning, and he was receiving treatment after the game.

Note

Inside the Green Zone:* Tampa Bay's success inside the 20 continued today as the Bucs scored on both of their possessions with two touchdowns. The Bucs, who entered the game ranked first in the NFC with a red zone scoring rate of 93.5 percent, are now 31-33 inside the Green Zone on the year, including 21 touchdowns. Last season Tampa Bay scored touchdowns on just 15 of its 45 possessions inside the 20.

Quote

WR Keyshawn Johnson on the Bucs' offense: "If we can keep doing that and get to the playoffs, that is fine with me as far as the offense goes. If 180 yards wins the football game, then that is good. If it doesn't, then there is going to be a problem. I knew they would double me a lot and I expected that, that will free someone up. Our offense is only a problem when we lose the game. When we win, the problems seem to go away no matter what we do."

Injury

RB Aaron Stecker incurred a right knee sprain on the opening kickoff and never returned. The long-term effects of his injury were not known by Sunday night.

Note

Buc Shots: K Martin Gramatica made his 14th straight FG with a 45-yarder in the first quarter…The club record is 16 consecutive FGs made by Michael Husted (1995-96)…G Randall McDaniel, who ranks second among active players with 182 consecutive starts, started the 200th game of his career today…The 200 career starts ranks fourth among all active offensive linemen…WR Reidel Anthony made his first start of the season (and 34th of his career) when the Bucs opened with three WRs…The Bills sacked QB Shaun King seven times, the most allowed by the Bucs this season…WR Keyshawn Johnson kept alive his streak of at least one catch in every game of his NFL career with a second quarter grab…With its two second half fumble recoveries, the Bucs defense forced at least one turnover for the fifth straight game and the 11th time in 12 games this season (all but Detroit game on October 19)… Since the opening of Raymond James Stadium in 1998, Tampa Bay has posted a 17-5 at home in the regular season…With today's win, the Bucs are now 4-2 against the AFC at RJS… Prior to the game, the Florida Sports Awards presented Bucs DT Warren Sapp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jasper Most Valuable Player Award.

Quote

SS John Lynch on playing with his shoulder injury: On playing with injury: "On the second play, a guy broke out. I went after him with one hand and D-Rob (Damien Robinson) came up and cleaned him out. The first one felt alright, so I went after the next one with both hands, and I played that way for the rest of the game."

Injury