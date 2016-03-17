Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Numbers Announced for Free Agents

Three of the Bucs' free agent signings have been given their numbers.

Mar 17, 2016 at 07:44 AM
The Buccaneers have signed a handful of free agents this offseason and on Thursday, the team announced which numbers they will be wearing.

Defensive end Robert Ayers will wear No. 91, the same number that he wore during his time with the Giants. Ayers wore both 91 and 56 with the Broncos. Cornerback Grimes will wear No. 24 after wearing No. 20 and No. 43 in Atlanta. Grimes most recent number was 21, which he wore the past three years in Miami.

Fellow corner Josh Robinson will wear No. 26 while it has yet to be determined which number guard J.R. Sweezy will wear. Robinson wore No. 21 in Minnesota while Sweezy wore No. 64 in Seattle.

