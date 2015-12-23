O-Line Paved Martin's Road to Pro Bowl

On Tuesday night, Doug Martin was selected for the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. The nomination shouldn't come as a surprise as Martin is currently No. 2 in the NFL in rushing, trailing the league-leader by just nine yards.
Martin had an opportunity to speak with members of the media after learning that he'd be headed to Hawaii in January, and was quick to credit what he believes is the most talented offensive line he's ever played with.
Photos of running back Doug Martin from the 2015 season.
"I appreciate them very much," Martin said. "I mean this from the bottom of my heart – this is the best O-Line that has blocked for me. I say that because of the relationship I have with them and the chemistry I have with them. You could just see the fight in them, that they're willing to sacrifice their bodies for me to get a few yards. It's like that across the whole line. You can see that. I appreciate those guys very much. I don't know what to get them (after the season) but I'm going to get them something."
READ: FULL PRO BOWL ROSTERS
Martin has 1,305 yards through 14 games, an average of 93 yards per game. He's surpassed the 100-yard mark four times this season and is on pace for 1,491 yards, which would be a career-high.
Photos of Doug Martin's 97-yard performance against the Colts, which put him over 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
Martin also finds him in the thick of the race for the NFL rushing title. He's nine yards behind Adrian Peterson and has been slowly closing the gap as the weeks have gone by. If Martin wins the title, it'll be the result of a cumulative effort from several players on the Bucs' offense, Martin said, including the line.
"(Winning the rushing title) would be a great accomplishment, not just for me but for the O-Line and our fullback, Lane, who's been doing a great job," Martin said. "He's been thumping heads with a lot of guys this year. It'll be a great accomplishment. I hope I get it. I'm going to work hard to get it."
Gerald McCoy interrupted Martin's interview to say, "Quote Gerald saying that he'll get it."
INFO SHEET: BUCCANEERS' PRO BOWLERS
Martin was one of two Buccaneers selected to play in this year's Pro Bowl, along with McCoy. Linebacker Lavonte David and guard Logan Mankins could make the trip, also, as they were selected as first alternates. The game is set to be played on January 31st at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.