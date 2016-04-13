Offseason Objective: Install and Refine

"We're by no means where we need to be on offense," said Koetter. "When you win six football games, you've got a lot of stuff [to work on]. We've got to score more points, number one. Any time you come in and you change a lot of stuff in a system, whether it be offense, defense or special teams, and then you don't have any – or very few – coaching changes in that area, especially with the play-caller and the philosophy behind both the run game, the pass game, the protections, you should expect better execution in year two."

Kaczor got his first opportunity to begin work with the players on special teams on Tuesday, and when the team finally gets some real practice time in Phase Two of the offseason program he'll oversee a heated battle at both kicking spots. Patrick Murray returns from injured reserve to give Connor Barth a competitor at placekicker and incumbent punter Jacob Schum will be competing with unrestricted free agent addition Bryan Anger.

"The number-one thing with the special teams, it starts with your specialists," said Koetter. "We're trying to create competition there – we have multiple guys on the roster right now at both kicker and punter, so [we're] creating competition with the specialists. There's always going to be some scheme things and now, also, we have some rule changes. We actually have the officials coming in tomorrow to talk to the staff about the rule changes. The new 25-yard line rule on kickoffs – there's going to be a lot of discussion about how kickoff teams are going to handle that and that's one of the strategy things that we're tackling right now."