Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Olympic medalist works with potential draftees

Sprinting to Combine

Feb 18, 2012 at 06:09 AM

(Eds: Retransmitting. With AP Photos.)

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Other than special teamers, wide receivers and the guys who cover them, football players rarely break into a sprint. Yet every prospect coming out of college, from the slippery scatback to the behemoth linemen, is measured on his ability to cover 40 yards more quickly than his peers.

With so much riding on those players' times at private workouts, pro days and, most especially, the NFL combine, it makes sense to train them to run as fast as the wind. Or, in the case of the 330-pounders, a stiff breeze.

Teaching prospects at the TEST Football Academy to make like Olympic sprinters is Ato Boldon, who merely owns four Olympic medals and a world championship. He's been working with TEST for three years, which recently teamed with Parisi Speed School to give players hoping to break into the NFL every opportunity to cut crucial tenths of seconds off their 40 times.

I am basically turning football players into sprinters for a while,'' Boldon says.When we first talked about it, I didn't know how my expertise could be used.''

Boldon then accompanied Brian Martin, CEO of TEST's academies in Florida and New Jersey, to the NFL combine, and his eyes popped open wider than Calvin Johnson's get on a post pattern.

``My first thought: Oh my god these guys are awful.' It was 95 percent their technique. It was bad. And I said,Now I understand why they want to bring me on board.'

``At the combine last year, my guys did not look like the others. By the end of the combine I have the fastest guys.''

That would include Patrick Peterson of LSU, who went fifth overall to Arizona and wound up tying a league record with four punt returns for touchdowns as a rookie, Stevan Ridley of LSU and Da'Rel Scott of the Super Bowl champion Giants.

Peterson was the most coachable athlete I have had in my life,'' Boldon says,and I coach many athletes.''

This year, he is working with approximately 60 collegians, ranging from Notre Dame guard Trevor Robinson to Sherbrooke - yes, in Canada - receiver Simon Charbonneau. Many of his students will be in Indianapolis for next week's combine, but even more must impress at pro days held at school campuses, or in private workouts.

TEST/Parisi Football Academy will hold a pro day for its players on March 30.

For now, though, the emphasis is on getting the likes of Richmond quarterback Aaron Corp, Arkansas State linebacker DeMario Davis and UMass fullback Emil Igwenagu ready for Indy.

The first few weeks football players look at you like you are speaking a foreign language,'' Boldon says with a laugh. The native of Trinidad speaks perfect English, of course.My job is to get them to trust me, trust the system. I ask them to run in a way that makes no sense to them. Some of them are fast and have run high school track, but most of what high school kids are taught is completely inaccurate.

``We are making a little portion of their brains be sprinters; they are 100 percent football players, but for these purposes, they must learn the proper way to run.''

That does not mean ``grunting and take as many steps you can,'' Boldon says.

Instead, Boldon seeks to make their running style and strides more efficient, eliminating any wasted movements, especially to the side and with the arms. He gets them early in the morning and, hopefully, by day's end he is seeing a more fluent, skillful sprint through improvement in technique, attention to detail and, Davis says, ``lots of hard work.''

``We have the tool set and Ato is giving us the technique to use it,'' Davis says.

What (Boldon) teaches us is different, obviously,'' adds Igwenagu, considered a rising talent on draft boards after solid showings in two all-star games.I am used to running the way that's natural for football, and football is not a linear game. Running the 40 is all about linear running, no side-to-side running, no cuts. It's a different focus and it was tough at first.

``I am 23 and he is breaking habits I learned when I began to play. He really is teaching a different way to run.''

The 40 hardly is the only way players' mobility is tested at the combine or the other workouts watched by scouts, coaches, general managers, and even some team owners. The prospects do three-cone drills and shuttle runs designed to display their agility, too.

The lanky Corp, who began his career at Southern California before getting injured, losing the starting job to Matt Barclay, then transferring, figures his 40 speed won't be a deciding factor in who drafts him and how high. For quarterbacks, so much more goes into the evaluations: arm strength, toughness, leadership.

Still, he knows it would be foolish to dismiss movement among the criteria in the evaluations.

``I want to prove I can run, but I'm not going to run a 4.4 and I am not going to do a 38-inch vertical. I want to show I am a good enough athlete to play at that level,'' Corp says.

Martin recalls how Joe Flacco, with a similar resume to Corp's - transfer from a BCS school to the Colonial Athletic Association, then an outstanding career at that level - did the three-cone drill at the combine in 6.82 seconds. Get this: Michael Vick did it in 6.85.

You might not think of guys like Joe or Aaron as an athlete, and then you see what they can do with the proper training,'' Martin says.It's all in their hip flexibility, the biomechanical techniques. It's the opposite way than how most athletes train, and once they master it, the improvement is right there in the numbers.''

Martin says the faster prospects can take .2 seconds off their 40 times, and the linemen chop as much as .4 seconds.

The 40 numbers Boldon loves to see flash up at the combine and workouts are 4.4 seconds or faster for skill positions. Even more satisfying to him is when the big guys post lifetime bests.

I like to call me the Ferrari mechanic. They are already Ferraris but you can tune them,'' Boldon says of the receivers and defensive backs and running backs who can blaze through a 40 once he has finished with them.I take more pride in my bigger guys running fast because, yeah, the cornerbacks and receivers come here fast, so we can take them from 190 to 195 mph. To take a Ford Explorer from 90 to 120 mph is much more gratifying.

``If I correct your technique and you put in the work, you are able to do anything as a sprinter.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 13 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13
news

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina
news

Todd Bowles: Ryan Neal Put the Team First Against Panthers

Safety Ryan Neal stepped up on Sunday when the Bucs ran out of linebacker options, keeping the middle of the defense solid and turning in one of the biggest defensive plays of the game
news

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 13 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13

A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Data Crunch: Reaching 1,000 yards for an NFL record 10th straight season and moving into a tie for 13th all-time in touchdown catches was only the start of WR Mike Evans' big day in Sunday's win over Carolina

Todd Bowles: Ryan Neal Put the Team First Against Panthers

Safety Ryan Neal stepped up on Sunday when the Bucs ran out of linebacker options, keeping the middle of the defense solid and turning in one of the biggest defensive plays of the game

Panthers vs. Bucs Week 13 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Chris Godwin on Having 4th Most TD from Scrimmage in Team History | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Wide Receiver Chris Godwin on the weekly radio show.

Todd Bowles: 'Baker Mayfield & Mike Evans are on the Same Page' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. HC Bowles discussed S Ryan Neal's linebacker play, health going into Atlanta and viewing every game as a 'playoff game'.

Panthers vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 21-18

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Mike Evans Jolts Bucs to Critical Victory Over Panthers

As part of a historic night for Hall of Fame-bound WR Mike Evans, the longest play of his career turned a slugfest into a thrilling 21-18 victory over Carolina that kept the Bucs in the thick of the NFC South race

Breaking Down the W vs. the Carolina Panthers | Nothing But Bucs

Off a dramatic win Sunday over Carolina 21-18, host T.J Rives returns with his insight and analysis from the field level at Raymond James Stadium. And, has highlights and post-game interviews, as well. Hear from QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield Jr. and Head Coach Todd Bowles. It's all on a "Victory Monday' edition of "Nothing But Bucs!"

Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? | Week 13 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

10 x 1,000! Mike Evans Makes History Again

With his 13th career 150-yard game on Sunday against Carolina, Bucs WR Mike Evans extended his NFL record to 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards to start a career…It's the second-longest streak at any point in a player's career

Mike Evans Hustles Down Field for an Incredible 75-Yard TD vs. Panthers | Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield leads WR Mike Evans down field for Evans' longest TD reception of his career against the Carolina Panthers during Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season.

Baker Mayfield Calls Mike Evans a 'Hall of Famer' After Breaking Record | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. QB Mayfield discussed WR Mike Evans being a 'first-ballot Hall of Famer', finding ways to win vs. Carolina and playing with a 'playoff mentality.'

Mike Evans on His 10th Straight 1,000-Yard Season | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. WR Evans discussed making NFL history again, getting smarter each year and wanting to keep the streak going as long as possible.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Panthers vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team and gives out game balls following the Bucs' 21-18 Week 13 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Defense Ignites Spark in Win Over Panthers 

Despite sizable injuries, the Bucs' opportunistic defense put on a show against the Panthers to spur the victory

Todd Bowles on Win vs. Panthers, Mike Evans' Drive | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. HC Bowles discussed Mike Evans' historic milestone, J.J. Russell's 'heck of a job' and how they were able to contain Panthers' QB Bryce Young.

Every Mike Evans Catch from Record Breaking Day vs. Panthers

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans' Week 13 highlights against the Carolina Panthers as he tallied 162 receiving yards and reached the 1,000-yard mark for the tenth straight season.

MIKE EVANS TO THE HOUSE! | Panthers vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 75-yard touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7
Advertising