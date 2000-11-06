 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On His Mark

Almost without notice, punter Mark Royals is having another terrific year for the Buccaneers

Nov 05, 2000 at 07:00 PM
royals11_4_1.jpg

P Mark Royals, who has to maintain his focus for just six or seven big plays a game, says he is 'thinking very clearly' right now

Mark Royals makes more news when he does nothing than when he does his job perfectly.

Last week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled over the previously-undefeated Minnesota Vikings, 41-13, Royals sat and watched. Okay, he did serve as the holder for two field goals and five extra points, but the Bucs' punter never once was called on for his signature task.

That is news, because a game in which you don't need your punter is a game of rare offensive efficiency. When you do need your punter, you want him to go unnoticed. Like kickers, punters draw much more attention when they fail.

Had Royals been called on to do his part against the Vikings, we can say with almost complete certainty that he would have done it well. It's risky to make such a pronouncement about a professional athlete of any caliber, but Royals has been so consistently excellent in a Buccaneer uniform that anything else would be a surprise.

Royals is averaging 44.7 yards per punt, second-best in the conference and a full yard better than the third-place punter. He is doing so despite having no punt longer than 57 yards and only three longer than 51. What that means is he has almost never whiffed – or 'shanked' as the pejorative punting term goes – and put his team in trouble with a 25-yard boot.

Since week four, Royals has not averaged less than 45 yards a punt in any Buc game. Chances for a punter are relatively infrequent, compared to say 30 passes for a quarterback or 20 carries for a running back, meaning the pressure should be higher. Why hasn't that affected Royals?

"I don't know what I can attribute that to, other than that I'm thinking really clearly," he said. "I know what I need to do. I practice harder during the week. I feel good physically, and I anticipate that those things are going to happen. I always try to think positively; I don't really spend too much time thinking about pressure or negative things. I'm a real positive kind of guy, just my whole life I think positively. I guess it's starting to show up on the field."

Indeed, Royals is virtually always upbeat and approachable in the Bucs' locker room, even a bit of a prankster. He spends the down moments in practice entertaining sidekick kicker Martin Gramatica with a never-ending array of games and diversions. He just seems…relaxed.

"I think with anything you do, the more you do it, the more comfortable you become at it," said Royals. "I think at this point in my career, my confidence and experience are probably at an all-time high. I just feel like, whenever I'm out there on the field that I can get the job done.

"I think that's probably due to the fact that I've been through so much in my career. The environment that I'm in is a very good environment. I play for a coach that I feel is very comfortable with what I'm trying to do. I feel real confident in the guys that are around me, from Mo (Unutoa) snapping the ball to the guys that are blocking and covering."

Royals is equally pleased with what his coaches are trying to do. By stressing defense and the need to shorten the field for the offense, the Bucs have placed a premium on field position. That means the NFL platitude you hear from coast-to-coast – 'Special Teams are important' – is given much more than lip service in Tampa.

"I think here it's really different, and it shows up on the field," said Royals. "First of all, in practice, the amount of time that's devoted to special teams. You hear a lot of people – a lot of teams that I've been with before – stress the importance of it. But then, why don't we practice it more? Why is it not given equal time, based on how important you say it is? There's definitely importance placed on it here, and I think it's due to the brand of football we play in Tampa."

In 1999, Royals first season in his second stint with the Buccaneers (he also kicked for Tampa Bay in 1990 and '91), the 12-year NFL veteran broke the team record with a gross average of 43.1 yards per punt. He's well above that number halfway through 1999, but not outside the parameters of his career. For the Saints in 1997-98, Royals led the NFC in gross punting average for two straight years, chalking up a 45.9 in '97 and a 45.6 in '98. His run of excellence has become so extended that the question of how long the 35-year-old expects to continue playing comes quickly to mind.

"A lot of people ask me that – how long I'd like to play and that type of thing," said Royals. "In reality, the way I try to approach it is, I'm going to try to get through this Sunday. If I perform well this Sunday, then I'll worry about next Sunday. As far as trying to predict what may happen in the future, I think that life deals us so many uncertainties that, because I may want to play five more years that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the case. I just try to take it each week.

"That's very cliché-ish, I know, but it's so true in my profession. It's a week-to-week thing for me. If I play well enough during the course of this season for some team to want me to continue to play, then I'll continue to play."

Whether or not Royals chooses to look ahead or behind, consistent week-to-week performances are exactly what is defining his career. One almost expects every punt to travel exactly 50 yards (and less than 12 hours after this interview, Royals hit four punts in Atlanta: 50, 45, 52, 46). Confident, loose, Royals is still a realist about the possibility of an eventual slump.

"I think every player in any sport goes through stages where they're not performing the way they would like to," he said. "As much as I hate to say it, there's going to be some bad punts in my future. That's just the way it is. You try to avoid that, but the fact of the matter is that you're going to have those times. The key, to try to maintain longevity in any sport, is to minimize those as much as you can. If you're in some time of slump, figure out a way to get out of it as quickly as possible."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine
news

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game
news

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Latest Headlines

WR Chris Godwin Sets the Standard as "Mr. Consistency"

Head Coach Todd Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht discuss Chris Godwin's revised role in 2024 and his unrivaled work ethic from the NFL Combine

Vita Vea's 2018 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers NT Vita Vea's performance at the 2018 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Calijah Kancey's 2023 NFL Combine 40-Yard Dash | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers DL Calijah Kancey's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

GM Jason Licht Dubs Rachaad White "Close to Being an Elite Receiving Back" 

At the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the run game

NFL Combine Takeaways: Contract Negotiations, A Scout's Perspective, Progression of Young Talent & More 

A look at key topics discussed at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

Lavonte David Talks NFL Prospects & Free Agency on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David shares his thoughts on prospects praising his game at the combine, the 2023 season, and more on 'GMFB'.

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Evans

As WR Mike Evans closes in on 100 career touchdown catches and burnishes a resume that the Hall of Fame won't be able to resist, there is the possibility of him testing free agency for the first time in his career

Yaya Diaby's 2023 Combine Workout | Throwback Highlight

Rewatch Buccaneers OLB Yaya Diaby's performance at the 2023 NFL Combine. Tune in to the 2024 NFL Combine Thursday-Sunday on NFL Network.

Todd Bowles: New OC Liam Coen Will Have Play-Calling Leeway

Satisfied that Liam Coen was the right fit at the right time for the Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles wants his new offensive coordinator to remain aggressive and will give him room to grow as a play-caller

Lavonte David, Tristan Wirfs Kept Bucs from Collapsing in 2023

When a 1-6 slide put the Bucs on the fringes of the playoff race last season, it was the guidance of long-time team captain Lavonte David and emerging leader Tristan Wirfs that kept a young roster from falling apart

Todd Bowles Discusses His Vision for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. HC Bowles discussed his confidence in OC Liam Coen, his approach to the NFL Combine and wanting both QB Baker Mayfield & WR Mike Evans back in Tampa.

Jason Licht Talks Approach to Free Agency at 2024 NFL Combine | Press Conference 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine on Tuesday. GM Licht discussed wanting to make WR Mike Evans a 'Buc for life', his goal of bringing back QB Baker Mayfield and his vision for the 2024 Buccaneers.

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 3.0

With trade projections now included, the race to land the top quarterbacks heats up, while the Buccaneers stay at pick number 26 and add another playmaker for their passing attack

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Free Agent Priorities: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Jason Licht discusses the team's focus on re-signing impending free agents Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans 

Todd Bowles Sits Down with 'Good Morning Football' at 2024 NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles talks about the 2024 offseason, free agency and more on 'GMFB' at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Todd Bowles Confirms "Tough Decision," Bucs to Release Shaq Barrett in March | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

First-Round Draft Target | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith discuss which position they think the Buccaneers should prioritize in the first round of this year's NFL Draft

Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the recent events for the Buccaneers in the offseason

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase McLaughlin

After signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in March, Chase McLaughlin went on to set franchise placekicking records and is now eligible for free agency again in March

Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Recap | Highlight 

Watch a recap from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.
Advertising