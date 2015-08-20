One Buc Mailbag: Competition Heats Up

Young isn't huge for a defensive end (6-3, 240) but, I mean, we're talking about a guy fast enough to run track at Southern Miss. That sounds to me like an undersized edge rusher; he's similar in size to T.J. Fatinikun, who is second on the Bucs' depth chart at left defensive end and who could definitely be part of the edge-rushing rotation this fall.

Casey and I actually did talk about Young and the whole defensive end position during the show on Wednesday (you can catch up on it here). We were going through the depth chart and discussing possible bubble guys, and I stated the opinion that the Buccaneers would keep as many NFL-caliber pass-rushers as they could find. I really believe that. That's a position I think the team will always go heavy on if it has a surplus of talent.

Would Young fit into that category, just a few months into this rather large jump from juco to the NFL? It's possible. My understanding is that he's really fast (of course) but also raw and still learning pass-rush moves that will fly at this level. He seems (on paper) like the kind of prospect who would need a little more time to develop.

A couple undrafted free agents make the Bucs' roster every year. I'd be shocked if that didn't hold true in 2015. Somebody who came in as a virtual unknown is going to make it, maybe even somebody from a more obscure background like JCJC or Heidelberg (WR Donteea Dye) or Jacksonville University (P Karl Schmitz). The odds of any one particular player in that group making it aren't that high, however. I think I'd be going out on a limb if I predicted that Jamal Young, specifically, would be that guy.