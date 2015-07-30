One Buc Mailbag: Time Traveling

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, came Ronde Barber. I say "seemingly" because that's what it looked like from where I was sitting. In fact, it was a very calculated move by one of the smartest Bucs ever. He had picked up on the fact that McNabb would audible to a certain route in the flat when Barber threatened to blitz (Barber ALSO had a sack and forced fumble in that game!). Barber faked the blitz before the snap, then dropped back two steps and cut two steps to his right just in time to get between McNabb and Antonio Freeman. The ensuing 92-yard return was just as memorable. The Eagles personnel on the sideline he was running by who refused to turn their heads and watch his progress. Then-General Manager Rich McKay yelling, "Run, Ronde, run!" in the press box when he thought Barber might be slowing down a little. Dwight Smith giving Barber an escort. Ronde pointing to his name on the back of his jersey as he crossed the goal line. All of it, just as clear as it was 12-plus years ago.