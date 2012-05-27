One More Month to Submit Buc-Packs Applications





The beginning of a new school year can be tough for any student, as new subjects and unfamiliar ideas are introduced to the learning process.

Now, imagine facing that process without something as fundamental as pencils; a notebook; most importantly, a backpack to bring supplies to class. What was difficult has now become nearly impossible.

The Glazer Family Foundation does not want any child in Central Florida heading to school next fall without the necessary tools to learn. As such, the Foundation's long-running and far-reaching Buc-Packs for Back-to-School program continues into 2012 and is currently looking for nonprofit organizations to participate. The program has been accepting applications since March and will continue to do so through June 29. Interested organizations are urged to submit applications as soon as possible.

If you know of children who are eager to learn but simply don't have access to the supplies needed to be successful in the classroom, the Glazer Family Foundation is here to lend a helping hand. The Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2012 Back-to-School initiative. Click here to go directly to the application page.

The Buc-Packs for Back-to-School program provides Tampa Bay Buccaneers-themed backpacks filled with school supplies to students throughout Central Florida. This summer, children from local community groups will receive a total of 5,000 backpacks, up from 3,500 backpacks in 2011.

The backpacks will once again be distributed during the Buccaneers training camp at One Buccaneer Place, adding an extra layer of fun to the process for the participating boys and girls. After receiving their backpacks, the children will be invited to watch the Buccaneers practice and then participate in their own on-field football drills.

To date, the Buc-Packs program has led to the donation of more than 20,000 bags to charities throughout the region. In 2011, 63 nonprofit organizations took part in the Foundation's scholastic initiative. Each summer, the Glazer Family Foundation assists nonprofit organizations in the counties of Marion, Citrus, Lake, Sumter, Hernando, Orange, Seminole, Pasco, Polk, Osceola, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, De Soto, Sarasota and Charlotte.

Applications for the 2012 program can be submitted through June 29, 2012 at 5 p.m. ET. Buc-Pack recipients will be notified after July 20 with information about the distribution of the bags. Please note – backpacks will not be available before August 1. Due to the high demand for Buc-Packs, only recipients of the program will be contacted by the Foundation.