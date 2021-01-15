Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It’s Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?

Jan 15, 2021 at 04:45 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

EPDIv

The Buccaneers won their first playoff game since Super Bowl XXXVII last Saturday night and are carrying their momentum with them into New Orleans as they get set to take on a familiar foe in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

They'll see the rival Saints for the third time this season, though it's been a while since these two teams last met. Back in Week Nine, the Saints handed the Buccaneers their worst loss of the season, a 38-3 blowout at Raymond James Stadium that most have tried to scrub from their memories. But not Tampa Bay. These players want to get the bad taste of losing out of their mouths and are looking forward to getting some semblance of vengeance on Sunday night in the Superdome.

"I love it because we're still playing," said Head Coach Bruce Arians on Friday. "You live for big games. Whether it's the Saints, the Rams – whoever is left – Green Bay, you're just happy to be playing and relish it. [You] get ready for a heck of a ballgame."

The game will once again pin two of the greatest quarterbacks the league has ever seen against each other. This time will be the first time Brady and Brees will meet in the postseason. And given the tear Brady has been on in the last few games, many experts see Brady being the one coming out of Sunday victorious.

See the full list of expert picks below.

Related Content

news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers will play their first playoff game since 2008 after finishing 11-5, taking on the 7-9 NFC East winners in Washington. Will the team with the better regular season record prevail? See what the experts think.
news

Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will play their last game of the regular season at home against a division rival. Will they be able to go into the postseason with a win?
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers go on the road for the first time in a month to take on a division rival coming off a win at home against the Vikings. Have the Bucs made the experts believers?
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and Vikings will engage in a Sunday matchup that has wildcard implications – who do the experts think will come out on top?
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have perhaps their biggest test of the season this Sunday. Who do the experts think will prevail?
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return to primetime during Week 11 – what do the experts think will happen as Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Tampa Bay bounced back on Sunday, completing a season sweep of their division foes. Did the convincing 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers convince the pundits? Check out where the Bucs fall in this week's power rankings.
news

Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Last week, everyone picked the Bucs to win over the Saints. This week, the Bucs have another division opponent – what say the experts now?
news

Week Nine Expert Picks: Saints vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs are going back to back in prime time. This time, it's for a rematch against the division-rival New Orleans Saints.
news

Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Giants

The Buccaneers are set for another primetime matchup, this time on Monday night against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Do the experts expect a win for Tampa Bay across the board?

Advertising