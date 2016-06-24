Pre-Camp Roster Breakdown: Defense/ST

Alexander and David could potentially form one of the most dynamic linebacking duos in the league, with both capable of stopping ballcarriers, rushing the passer and making plays in coverage. They've got the middle and weakside starting spots locked down, and the Bucs filled a void on the strong side by signing Smith after he was released by the Ravens for cap reasons. Smith is very familiar with Mike Smith's defense from their time together in Jacksonville, and he's been one of the most consistently productive linebackers in the league for the last dozen years. Bond, a sixth-round draft pick, may eventually be a good fit at the SAM spot for Tampa Bay, but it would be an upset for him to unseat Smith in 2016.

That said, Bond will get every chance to make the 53-man roster and is a strong bet to do so if he can make a difference on special teams. He and undrafted rookies Rhodes, McKinzy and Awe will all have to show that they are as good or better in the kicking game than the returning trio of George, Glanton and Keyes. The Bucs commonly keep six linebackers among their 53, but a seventh would not be out of the question depending upon how many defensive backs are worth keeping around. There are very few three or four-man combinations out of those seven competitors that would be a surprise. It would also not be a surprise to see the team comb the waiver wire during final cuts, as they did last year to land George and James-Michael Johnson (the latter would only be on the roster for a week). Unless an addition at that time of the year is a veteran, the Bucs won't have a lot of experience behind their starters in 2016.