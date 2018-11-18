Quick Thoughts Following Buccaneers vs. Giants

-Kicker Cairo Santos was a perfect five-for-five on extra points, which is all he had the opportunity to kick on Sunday. He even attempted an onside kick in his first game as a Buccaneer, but you can't ask for a better performance out of a guy that just joined the team this past week.

-The Giants, and running back Saquon Barkley in particular, went after the Bucs' linebacking corps, which has been hit with a rash of injuries including veteran linebacker Lavonte David. New York was able to exploit the shuffling and inexperience by getting the ball to running back Saquon Barkley out of myriad positions. He ran north-south, bounced to the outside, caught screen passes and finished the day with 142 yards rushing with three total touchdowns. The Bucs did manage to stifle him in the receiving game, with Barkley gaining just 10 yards through the air. His ground success severely helped New York's offense in the form of establishing the run so quarterback Eli Manning could run play action at-will. Manning took advantage of that, completing 17 of 18 passing with an overall passer rating of 155.8 on the day. His long came late in the game on a heave to tight end Evan Engram, right after the Bucs had pulled the score within three. It set up the dagger as Barkley was able to run in a touchdown to put the Bucs back out of reach with the clock winding down.