Rapid Reaction: Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Week Four clash 

Oct 02, 2022
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Despite a late comeback bid in the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Four, 41-31. The Tampa Bay defense allowed the most points in a game since Todd Bowles' arrival in 2019. The Chiefs converted 11-of-15 attempts on third down, consistently moving the ball down the field with ease inside Raymond James Stadium. Missed opportunities early in the game sealed the team's fate.

The Buccaneers got off to a slow start on both sides of the football at Raymond James Stadium. Following a Tampa Bay fumble on the opening kickoff, the Chiefs scored on three-straight possessions. In the first half, Kansas City imposed their will, converting eight of nine third down attempts. Travis Kelce became Patrick Mahomes' go-to target on third down, utilizing his size to box out defenders to gain yards-after-catch. After falling to an early 21-3 deficit, the Buccaneers began to climb their way back. A promising pass-heavy drive in the second quarter, featuring a 30-yard gain by Mike Evans, culminated in an Evans' touchdown. The Chiefs did plow their way into the end zone with 2:11 left on the clock in the second quarter off a Noah Gray one-yard run, but the Buccaneers answered. On the ensuing drive, Brady hit Evans on his bread-and-butter - a back-corner fade in the end zone, making it a 28-17 game.

After being forced to kick a field goal on the opening possession out of the half with pressure by Devin White, the Chiefs' third tight end of the night found the end zone on the offense's second drive. Mahomes connected with Jody Fortson, extending Kansas City's lead, 38-17. To conclude the third quarter, the Buccaneers responded with a touchdown of their own. The turning point came as Rachaad White converted on third-and-two off a screen, showcasing his shiftiness in space. It was only fitting that the rookie running back capped off the drive lunging in the end zone to slim the deficit, 38-24. Under four minutes to go in the fourth, Tampa Bay capitalized off a Sean Murphy-Bunting interception with a Leonard Fournette five-yard touchdown, to make it a 10-point game, 41-31. The Buccaneers fall to 2-2 on the season and will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week Five.

