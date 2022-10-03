Rapid Reaction: Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

Despite a late comeback bid in the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Four, 41-31. The Tampa Bay defense allowed the most points in a game since Todd Bowles' arrival in 2019. The Chiefs converted 11-of-15 attempts on third down, consistently moving the ball down the field with ease inside Raymond James Stadium. Missed opportunities early in the game sealed the team's fate.

The Buccaneers got off to a slow start on both sides of the football at Raymond James Stadium. Following a Tampa Bay fumble on the opening kickoff, the Chiefs scored on three-straight possessions. In the first half, Kansas City imposed their will, converting eight of nine third down attempts. Travis Kelce became Patrick Mahomes' go-to target on third down, utilizing his size to box out defenders to gain yards-after-catch. After falling to an early 21-3 deficit, the Buccaneers began to climb their way back. A promising pass-heavy drive in the second quarter, featuring a 30-yard gain by Mike Evans, culminated in an Evans' touchdown. The Chiefs did plow their way into the end zone with 2:11 left on the clock in the second quarter off a Noah Gray one-yard run, but the Buccaneers answered. On the ensuing drive, Brady hit Evans on his bread-and-butter - a back-corner fade in the end zone, making it a 28-17 game.