Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season

Dec 10, 2023 at 04:09 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

RRWin1

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated their divisional foe 29-25 and stay alive in the NFC South hunt. With a late-game touchdown by Cade Otton, the Bucs improve to 6-7 on the season. Rachaad White led the charge with 100 yards on the ground and 33 yards receiving in the close matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Buccaneers were able to drive down the field on their first drive, but Baker Mayfield was stopped short of the first on a third-down scramble, which set up a Chase McLaughlin 55-yard field goal. On the Falcons' first offensive possession, the home team moved down the field courtesy of an 11-yard screen by Bijan Robinson, YAC-yards by Drake London on a 26-yard gain and a first-down scramble by Desmond Ridder. Two key tackles by Lavonte David and K.J. Britt inside the red zone, kept Robinson out of the end zone, forcing a 20-yard Younghoe Koo field goal, tying the game at three. After a quick three-and-out for the Bucs' offense, Carlton Davis III intercepted Ridder on a screen pass at Atlanta's eight-yard line as time in the first quarter expired.

To begin the second quarter, the Bucs' capitalized off Davis' pick. Mayfield plowed his way into the end zone on a two-yard touchdown rush, giving the visiting team a 10-3 advantage. The Falcons answered with a score of their own, capping off a six-play 75-yard drive with a Kyle Pitts 36-yard touchdown. A 22-yard gain by Drake London down the left boundary helped set up the touchdown play. Pitts faked like he was going out following the release, then quickly broke inside and accelerated north-south post-catch to the end zone. On the Bucs' following drive, the team stalled on third down and opted to go for it on fourth-and-two. Rachaad White was met by Jessie Bates III and brought down for a loss of five, setting up a turnover on downs and positive field position for the Falcons.

With a short field, Bucs' rookie Calijah Kancey came up big in a critical moment. On third-down, he got penetration and brought down Ridder, wrapping up his legs for a loss of one. The play forced a Koo 50-yard field goal attempt, but the Falcons' kicker missed, keeping the score tied at 10 with under five minutes to play in the second quarter. On the following drive for Tampa Bay, Mayfield was sacked on third down by Kentavius Street, which forced a Jake Camarda punt after three quick plays. Following the punt, the Bucs' defense came up with a significant momentum-shifter. Antoine Winfield Jr. sacked Ridder and forced a fumble in the end zone. Smith recovered the fumble for Atlanta, but Bucs' defensive lineman Pat O'Connor tackled him for a safety, extending the team's lead 12-10 lead. Just before the half, Koo missed a 52-yard attempt, keeping the Bucs in the driver's seat.

Out of the half, an Antoine Winfield Jr. interception of Ridder was negated by an illegal use of hands penalty on Carlton Davis III. A tackle By Kancey on Tyler Allgeier for no gain, along with tight coverage by Winfield on Jonnu Smith (third down), forced a Bradley Pinion punt. After a quick three-and-out by the Bucs' offense, two key pass breakups by Kaevon Merriweather and Davis set up third-and-long and an ensuing punt for Atlanta.

Both teams then traded three-and-outs, but the Bucs found momentum under the five-minute mark in the third quarter. Rachaad White took a screen 31 yards to the house, extending the Bucs' lead 19-10. He made the initial defender miss and quickly hit the hole, accelerating with straight-line speed. Two back-to-back outstanding coverage plays by Zyon McCollum ended the Falcons' next drive. On second down working against Scotty Miller, McCollum high-pointed the ball like a receiver and gained leverage over the top of Miller. He knocked the ball down, displaying sensational body control and awareness.

In the fourth quarter, Bijan Robinson became the beneficiary for Atlanta on a six-play, 67-yard drive. He turned on the jets following a shovel pass for a 33-yard gain. The next play, Robinson plunged into the end zone for a three-yard touchdown rush, making it a 19-17 game. On the Bucs' following ten-play, 55-yard drive, Mike Evans made an acrobatic catch and got both feet in bounds, but his hand touched the ground before his second foot. The Bucs challenged the initial ruling, but the play was upheld as incomplete. McLaughlin drilled a 38-yard field goal, extending the Bucs' lead 22-17. The Falcons followed suit with a quick five-play touchdown drive, set up by a 45-yard Drake London gain. Ridder ran it in for a six-yard score and the two-point attempt succeeded, giving the home team a three-point lead. Under the two-minute warning, the Bucs marched down the field, as a 32-yard gain by Chris Godwin down the right boundary set up an 11-yard Cade Otton score. Tampa Bay took a 29-25 lead, icing the road victory.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 21, Panthers 18

The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 21-18 and improve to 5-7
news

Rapid Reaction: Colts 27, Buccaneers 20

The Buccaneers faltered against the Colts, 27-20 on the road in Week 12
news

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 
news

Rapid Reaction: Texans 39, Bucs 37

The Buccaneers falter against the Texans on the road, 39-37 
news

Rapid Reaction: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18

The Buccaneers fell to the Bills, 24-18 in Week Eight on the road
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 16, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the Falcons 16-13 in Week Seven 
news

Rapid Reaction: Lions 20, Buccaneers 6

The Buccaneers fell to the Lions, 20-6, in Week Six
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 26, Saints 9

The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 26-9 and advance to 3-1, clinching first place in the NFC South
news

Rapid Reaction: Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11

The Buccaneers fall to the Eagles, 25-11 in Week Three
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 27, Bears 17

The Buccaneers defeat the Bears 27-17 and improve to 2-0
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. Falcons Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 29-25

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Bucs Stun Falcons with Late Rally, Secure Share of First Place

The Bucs rallied for a 29-25 win in Atlanta on Sunday, taking the lead on a Cade Otton touchdown catch with 31 seconds remaining, in the process catching the Falcons for a tie atop the NFC South

Baker Mayfield Recounts Game-Winning Drive in Atlanta, 'Clutch' | Press Conference 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. QB Mayfield discussed his pass to TE Cade Otton for the win, the clutch play of WR Chris Godwin down the stretch and the teams' sense of urgency.

Todd Bowles on Exhilarating Win vs. the Falcons, 'Lots of Resilience' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's final drive, being able to find tough runs and the half-time improvements that lead to the victory.

TOUCHDOWN! Baker Tosses Game-Winning Score to Otton | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Cade Otton against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Falcons | Week 14

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Rachaad White Flashes Speed on 31-Yard Touchdown | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season

Safety! Winfield Jr. Sack Fumbles Desmond Ridder, O'Connor Seals the Deal | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a strip sack and DL Pat O'Connor tackles a Falcon in the endzone for 2 points.

Baker Does it Himself, Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield rushes for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Carlton Davis Jumps Route, Grabs INT | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

CB Carlton Davis intercepts a Desmond Ridder pass against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Bucs vs. Falcons Game Blog | Week 14 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-Falcons Inactives | Vita Vea Ruled Out

DL Vita Vea is inactive for the Bucs' Week 14 game in Atlanta due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week, and the defense will also be without starters LB Devin White and CB Jamel Dean

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bucs vs. Falcons Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14 2023 

The Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium…Key stats, lineup notes and more

Bucs vs. Falcons Week 14 | Game Trailer

The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta for a divisional game with major playoff implications.

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta
Advertising