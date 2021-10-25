Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 38, Bears 3

The Buccaneers cruised to 6-1 behind a home victory over their former division rivals. 

Oct 24, 2021 at 08:00 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

RR

As the visiting team, the Chicago Bears called the coin toss. They chose tails, which never fails, and ended up winning, then electing to receive.

The Buccaneers made quick work of getting the Bears offense off the field, forcing a three-and-out behind a monster sack by defensive tackle Vita Vea on second down. They'd surrender the ball back to Tampa Bay via a punt that was returned 43 yards by Bucs rookie Jaelon Darden.

It set the Bucs up at the Bears' 32-yard line. From there, all it would take is one defensive pass interference call and two runs by running back Leonard Fournette to get them the rest of the way into the end zone. It gave the Bucs a 7-0 lead with 11:28 left in the first quarter.

The Bears would get as far as midfield on their next drive, thanks to a 29-yard run by Khalil Herbert. They wouldn't get much further though as the Bucs' defense held and forced Chicago's second punt of the game.

This time, the Bucs traded a punt right back after a couple incompletions by quarterback Tom Brady and a screen that went nowhere to running back Giovani Bernard in the backfield. The Bears took over at their own 35-yard line with 8:10 to go in the quarter.

Third down and five on the next drive and the Bears' possession would end abruptly thanks to a ton of pressure on quarterback Justin Fields, who threw the ball off target and into the hands of Bucs cornerback Dee Delaney. The Bucs took over at the Chicago 40 to begin their bonus drive.

They'd capitalize on the short field again as Brady fired to Chris Godwin in the end zone for the score. It put the Bucs up 14-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Best Photos Buccaneers vs. Bears | Week 7

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week seven matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Bears vs. Bucs
1 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
2 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
3 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
4 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
5 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
6 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
7 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
8 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
9 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
10 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
11 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
12 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
13 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
14 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
15 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
16 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
17 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
18 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
19 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
20 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
21 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
22 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
23 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
24 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
25 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
26 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
27 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
28 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
29 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
30 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
31 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
32 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
33 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
34 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
35 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
36 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
37 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
38 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
39 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
40 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
41 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
42 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
43 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
44 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
45 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
46 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
47 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
48 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
49 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
50 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
51 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
52 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
53 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
54 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
55 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
56 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
57 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
58 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
59 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
60 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
61 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
62 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
63 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
64 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
65 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
66 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
67 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
68 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
69 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
70 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
71 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
72 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
73 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
74 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
75 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
76 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
77 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
78 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
79 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
80 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
81 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
82 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
83 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
84 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
85 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
86 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
87 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
88 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
89 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
90 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
91 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
92 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
93 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
94 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
95 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
96 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
97 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
98 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
99 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
100 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
101 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
102 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
103 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
104 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
105 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
106 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
107 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
108 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
109 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
110 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
111 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
112 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
113 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
114 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
115 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
116 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
117 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
118 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
119 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
120 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
121 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
122 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
123 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
124 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
125 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
126 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
127 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
128 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
129 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
130 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
131 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
132 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
133 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
134 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
135 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
136 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
137 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
138 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
139 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
140 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
141 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
142 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
143 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
144 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
145 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
146 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
147 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
148 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
149 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
150 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
151 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
152 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
153 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
154 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
155 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
156 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
157 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
158 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
159 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
160 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
161 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
162 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
163 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
164 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
165 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
166 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
167 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
168 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
169 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
170 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
171 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
172 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
173 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
174 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
175 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
176 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
177 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
178 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
179 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
180 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
181 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
182 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
183 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
184 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
185 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
186 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
187 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
188 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
189 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
190 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
191 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
192 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
193 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
194 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
195 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
196 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
197 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
198 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
199 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
200 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
201 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
202 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
203 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
204 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
205 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
206 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
207 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
208 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
209 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
210 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
211 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
212 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
213 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
214 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
215 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
216 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
217 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
218 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
219 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
220 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
221 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
222 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
223 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
224 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
225 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
226 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
227 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
228 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
229 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
230 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
231 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
232 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
233 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
234 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
235 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
236 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
237 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
238 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
239 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
240 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
241 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
242 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
243 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
244 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
245 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
246 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
247 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
248 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
249 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
250 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
251 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
252 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
253 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
254 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
255 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
256 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
257 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
258 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
259 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
260 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
261 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
262 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
263 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
264 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
265 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
266 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
267 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
268 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
269 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
270 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
271 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
272 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
273 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
274 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
275 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
276 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
277 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
278 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
279 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
280 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
281 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
282 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
283 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
284 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
285 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
286 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
287 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
288 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
289 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
290 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
291 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
292 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
293 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
294 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
295 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
296 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
297 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
298 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
299 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
300 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
301 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
302 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
303 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
304 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
305 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
306 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
307 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
308 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
309 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
310 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
311 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
312 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
313 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
314 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
315 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
316 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
317 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
318 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
319 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
320 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
321 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
322 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
323 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
324 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
325 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
326 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Bears' next drive would be cut short yet again as outside linebacker Shaq Barrett stripped Fields in the process of recording yet another sack for the Buccaneer defense. The ball was recovered by nose tackle Vita Vea (the first recovered fumble of his career) and given back the Bucs' offense at the Chicago 35.

Just like the two times before, the Bucs would take advantage of the short field. This time, the drive ended with wide receiver Mike Evans in the end zone, giving the Bucs three touchdowns from three different players with a few seconds left in the first quarter. It was also Brady's 600th career touchdown pass. He's the first player in NFL history to reach that mark. It gave the Bucs a 21-0 lead headed into the second quarter.

The teams would trade punts before Chicago would get the ball back at their own 29 yard line with just under 12 minutes left in the second quarter. This drive would again be cut short by a strip sack of Fields, this one by Jason Pierre-Paul. The ball was initially picked up by Barrett, who didn't quite have control of it and coughed it up. It was inside linebacker Devin White that made the final fumble recovery, giving the Bucs' another possession from the Bears' 25.

The Bucs would have some trouble through the air on the next series and ended up settling for a 43-yard field goal try. The kick was no good and the score stayed 21-0 with 10:01 to play in the half.

The Bears would make their first trip inside the red zone on the next drive but would still be held out of the end zone thanks to the Bucs' defense. Cornerback Jamel Dean helped force a third-down incompletion in a goal-to-go situation for the Bears and they settled for a 28-yard field goal try. Former Buc Cairo Santos was good and it gave Chicago their first points of the game.

The Bucs didn't take those three points lightly as they marched right down the field thanks to a Brady bomb to Evans that got them 46 yards. It gave Tampa Bay first and goal and the very next play, Brady followed it up with another perfectly placed pass to Evans in the end zone. It made the score 28-3 with 3:35 left in the first half.

The Bears got as far as midfield again and went for it on fourth down and four yards to go but it was Pierre-Paul with his second sack of the game on Fields that stopped him at the line and forced Chicago to turn the ball over on downs inside the two-minute warning.

Tampa Bay would use the remainder of the time inching closer to the end zone. On a hard-fought fourth down conversion by Fournette, the Bucs would get a first and goal with just over 20 seconds to go in the half. On third down, Brady fired to a waiting Evans again, giving the Bucs' receiver a hat trick in the first half. It increased the Bucs' lead to 35-3 with nine seconds remaining and Tampa Bay due to get the ball back to begin the second half.

The Bears would hand it to Herbert before heading to the locker room down 35-3.

Behind a stand-up effort from the Bears' defense, the Bucs would be forced to punt their first drive of the second half away. Good coverage had the Bears starting from their own 20 and good defense had them in third and five quickly.

The Bears converted, extending their drive beyond the 35-yard line. They'd suffer yet another turnover fate as Fields' pass was tipped into the hands of safety Jordan Whitehead for his first interception of the year.

The Bucs would get all the way to the Bears' one-yard line before the Chicago defense would put up an admirable goal line stand – even after Tampa Bay went for it on fourth and one. The Bucs then turned it over on downs and the Bears attempted to get to work yet again.

This drive would end much like the last one for Chicago. Though Bucs cornerback Dee Delaney exited the game with an ankle injury, veteran corner Pierre Desir came in for him and promptly picked off Fields. It would lead to another short field for the Bucs, who would end up settling for a field goal try, despite getting as far as the one-yard line again.

The 22-yard field goal by Succop made the score 38-3 with 12:51 to play in the game.

Tampa Bay would impose their will again on the next drive, despite letting the Bears cross midfield. Behind a big second-down pressure by Devin White and a follow-up play by Vita Vea, the Bears would punt on fourth and 16.

When the Bucs' offense trotted out onto the field, Brady was not with them. His night concludes with just under eight minutes left in the game after completing 20 passes on 36 attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 109.8. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert took over and got his first, first down of the night on a 15-yard completion to Godwin. Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was also placed in the game and got a majority of work on the drive.

The drive wouldn't result in any points as the Bucs ended up punting, giving the ball back to the Bears' offense with 2:27 left. The teams hit the two-minute warning with the Bears facing third and one at their own 23-yard line.

The Bears wouldn't score another point as they surrendered the ball yet again to the Buccaneers, who got in victory formation to end the game with a final score of 38-3.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22

The Buccaneers come out of Philadelphia with a win on Thursday night. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17

The Bucs got the win over the Miami Dolphins at home in convincing fashion. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers hang on to win a back and forth battle at Gillette, 19-17. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Rams 34, Buccaneers 24

The Buccaneers were handed their first loss of the season by the Rams in Los Angeles. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

The Bucs get their second in a row as they top the divisional-rival Falcons at home.
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Cowboys 29

The Buccaneers survived their first game of the season, emerging victorious at home over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 23, Texans 16

The Buccaneers won their preseason finale in Houston, subsequently handing the Texans their first loss before the regular season begins. 
news

Rapid Reaction: Titans 34, Buccaneers 3

The Bucs drop their second game of the preseason to the Tennessee Titans following joint practices with the team earlier in the week.