Rookie CB Jamel Dean on his NFL Transition: 'Little Things Matter A Lot'

The good news is that Dean, who had an excellent spring and has had his fair share of plays so far during training camp, seems to be catching on quickly with his fellow rookie defensive backs. Dean also has the added luxury of having a former college teammate in Carlton Davis in the very same position group as him. Dean said that Davis has been a big help as far as breaking down expectations in his first year, having just gone through his rookie season in 2018.

"It really feels like my dream is becoming reality and being able to get these reps at practice, I really feel myself building upon that," Dean said. "I know that as a rookie, I have a lot of learning to do, so being able to get these reps in, seeing what situations we could possibly get in a game, is really helping me out."

Another thing helping him out? Going against the likes of wide receiver Mike Evans in practice. Dean said Evans is his favorite receiver to go up against because he feels it will make him better as a player.

"I like to go against Mike Evans just because he's a Pro Bowl receiver. [He's] bigger, got more experience, so I know that if I keep going against him, it's only going to help me get better."