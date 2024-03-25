 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Review: Yaya Diaby 

A look at Yaya Diaby’s stellar rookie season for the Buccaneers

Mar 25, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

240115_DD_Eagles_Bucs_0354
Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yaya Diaby, the Buccaneers' 82nd overall selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, put on a show his first year in the league. Diaby led the Bucs in sacks with 7.5 and led all rookies last season in tackles for loss with 12. He made his presence felt, earning significant playing time in Tampa Bay's frontline.

Originally brought in to rotate in sub-packages due to his prowess against the run, Diaby eventually earned a starting role opposite Shaquil Barrett with his development as a pass rusher. He showcased his skills as an enforcer with brute power and short-area burst. With an explosive first step, effective hand strike and flexibility on the edge, Diaby helped bolster the Bucs' defense.

"The physical tools were there when he walked in – he's truly a physical specimen," said Bucs' Defensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator Kacy Rodgers. "But when you watch his improvement from day to day as he picked up the technique and started learning our system – our system is not an easy system for a young player to come into because we do a lot. We're not a line up in 3-4 or 4-3 [system]. That isn't the way we do it – there's a lot of moving parts there. We ask those guys to do a lot. He's a rusher, he's a dropper, he's a three-technique, he can be out there at nine-technique, he can be in man-to-man on the tight end. We have whole lot of moving parts there. So, to see where he's able to grasp the system and still be a productive player – this kid has a bright, bright future ahead of him."

Todd Bowles' attack-styled defense is complex in nature with a variety of exotic looks to keep offenses off balance. At Louisville, Diaby was primarily utilized on run downs and was known for his ability to invade the backfield as a three-technique. In Bowles' system in Tampa Bay – much like his Senior Bowl audition – Diaby showcased his versatility.

The Bucs' placed Diaby all along the formation in 2023 to fill a variety of roles and whether it was setting the edge against the run, getting off blocks to disrupt the backfield, or dropping into coverage on fire zone blitzes, he excelled. He was adept at moving laterally against wide zone runs and at getting north-south as a downhill thumper to disrupt. Diaby came into his own as a rookie and his athleticism jumped off the tape. He routinely drove offensive linemen back into the quarterback with raw strength, forcing signal-callers off their spot.

"When we drafted him, the biggest thing for me was that he was a shutdown run defender and he could close off the edge," described Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We knew he could run straight ahead. We didn't know that much of the pass-rush arsenal that he has because he played inside as a three-technique at Louisville. We knew he was very athletic and once we saw him when he got in and we saw the movements, we said, 'This guy has a chance to be a very good football player.' He's continued to grow and grow and progress and you're kind of seeing a lot of that right now."

Related Content

news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round
news

Bucs' Free Agent List Down from 23 to Seven | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
news

Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers
news

Lavonte David Wouldn't Give Up on Bucs

LB Lavonte David, who signed a new contract with the Bucs on Friday, had to wait frustratingly long into his superb career before tasting the postseason but was driven to stay with the team and help it find success

Latest Headlines

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

Rookie Review: Yaya Diaby 

A look at Yaya Diaby's stellar rookie season for the Buccaneers

Bucs' Free Agent List Down from 23 to Seven | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

Legendary Bucs' ILB Lavonte David Signs One-Year Deal 

Linebacker Lavonte David, one of the most distinguished players in team history, signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers

Lavonte David on Proving Everyone Right | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David spoke to the media on Friday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. LB David discussed his love for the game, doing his job right and choosing Tampa throughout his entire career.

Lavonte David Wouldn't Give Up on Bucs

LB Lavonte David, who signed a new contract with the Bucs on Friday, had to wait frustratingly long into his superb career before tasting the postseason but was driven to stay with the team and help it find success

Lavonte David, 'He is the Standard' | Brianna's Blitz 

General Manager Jason Licht discusses the standard that linebacker Lavonte David has set for future draft prospects

Best Photos from Lavonte David's Signing & Press Conference

View photos from Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David's signing day and media press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on Friday, March 22, 2024

Every Forced Fumble of Lavonte David's Career

Watch every single forced fumble legendary Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has caused throughout his entire career.

The Legend of Lavonte David

One of the greatest linebackers of all time isn't going anywhere. He is back for more at Raymond James Stadium in 2024. Take a look at some of his best moments throughout the years.

Best Photos of Lavonte David

View the top pictures of Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David from his career thus far.

Lavonte David Mic'd Up vs. the Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Lavonte David was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Watch as the captain sets the tone and leads his team to a W at Raymond James Stadium.

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who has held the Bucs' long-snapping job since 2019, signed a new one-year deal to remain in Tampa after becoming an unrestricted free agent last week

Rookie Review: Calijah Kancey 

A look at Calijah Kancey's breakout rookie campaign for the Buccaneers

Potential Gems in Day 2 | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson, Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa.

New to the Krewe & Familiar Faces | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed S Jordan Whitehead's return to Tampa, the newest additions to the Bucs and possible rule changes in the NFL.

Justin Peelle Added to Bucs' Staff to Tutor Tight Ends

Justin Peelle, who previously helped tight ends to Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia and Atlanta, has been hired to coach that position on Todd Bowles' staff, with John Van Dam moving over to pass game assistant

Owners Will Consider Changes to Kickoff, Challenge Rules at League Meeting

Among the rule changes to be considered this year at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Orlando is a revised kickoff structure, additions to what rulings on the field can be challenged and the banning of the hip-drop tackle

Rondé Barber Breaks Down What Makes Bucs Mike Evans an 'All-Timer' | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber explains what WR Mike Evans consistently does to place himself in the conversation to be considered as one the best receivers of all time.

25 Finalists Named for Inaugural Buccaneers National Coaching Academy 

Twenty-five finalists were named for the inaugural Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy, including five women and two international participants
Advertising