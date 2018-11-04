Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Panthers

3. What kind of running game will the Bucs be able to muster against the Panthers' talented front seven?

Tampa Bay's rushing attack got off to a slow start but has shown definite signs of life the past three weeks, averaging 120.3 yards per game and 4.57 yards per carry in that span. Some of that has included quarterback scrambles, but Peyton Barber had a strong showing last Sunday in Cincinnati with 85 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Given the explosive nature of their passing attack, the Buccaneers aren't likely to become a run-first team anytime soon. But more effective – and more frequent running – would probably help that aerial game be even tougher to stop, and less likely to turn the ball over.

"I think for those people that want our running game to be more productive, we have to run the ball more," said Koetter. "I say that every time I get asked about it. You can't run the ball a few times a game and think you're going to get better at your run game – you're not. The best running teams keep running it. The best passing teams keep passing it."

Barber started this week slowly due to an ankle injury but was a full participant in practice by Friday and is ready to go. Unfortunately, rookie Ronald Jones, who has gradually been taking on a larger role in the offense, will be sidelined for at least this game and perhaps longer due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Shaun Wilson will be active and could get a small package of plays but the bulk of the running game is going to fall on Barber's shoulders.

From a play-calling standpoint, the ultimate outcome will depend on what type of situation the Buccaneers put themselves in early. A quick deficit means less running, and that has happened several times this season.

"I think it's improving," said Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken of the Bucs' rushing attack. "I think you see some of that. I think we've got to call it more. If we stop turning it over and stop getting down so much, it won't put us in a situation where the numbers end up being where they're at. You've got to put yourself in a position where you're able to run it, which we have done a much better job the last few weeks. We've gained more confidence that way."

4. Which team will win on third down?

Turnovers will probably be the deciding factor on Sunday if either team gets well ahead in that category. If it's a low-turnover game, however, the next battle that may decide the outcome is third downs.

The Buccaneers' offense has been among the league's best at converting third downs, succeeding on 47.0% of their attempts. That ranks fourth in the NFL, and over the last three weeks they've run at a 53.8% clip. Carolina's defense, meanwhile, has been almost as tough in that situation, allowing a third-down success rate of 35.4% that stands seventh in the NFL.

On the other side of the ball, the Carolina offense (40.7%) and the Tampa Bay defense (38.6%) both rank right around the middle of the pack. Tampa Bay's efforts in this regard have improved in the past two weeks since Duffner took over as the coordinator; in those two games, the Bucs allowed only eight of 27 third downs to be converted, for a stellar 29.6% opponent success rate.

Carolina's offense hasn't generated a lot of downfield plays but it has been able to keep drives moving. If the Buccaneers' defense can continue its improvement on third downs it could keep Newton and the Panthers from controlling the ball. And when the football is back in the Buccaneers' hands, then third downs will become strength against strength, and the outcome will be pivotal.

5. Can Jason Pierre-Paul keep his streak going and set a new franchise record?

The first hurdle for Pierre-Paul has been cleared: He overcame his ribs and foot injuries this week and has been cleared to play on Sunday against the Panthers. That means he'll have a chance to build on his impressive streak of six straight games with at least one quarterback sack.

That has already tied a team record, set by the great Simeon Rice in 2002, so one JPP takedown of Newton on Sunday would set a new standard. Pierre-Paul is also in the running for the NFL's sack lead, as one of six players with 8.0 on the season, two behind leader Aaron Donald. All of the other six players on the list have already played eight games to Pierre-Paul's seven.

The complicating factor, of course, is that Newton is not an easy man to get on the ground. He's only taken 10 sacks in seven games so far this season; not only can he elude pass-rushers but he's big enough to shrug them off if they do get to him.

"The guy's a good quarterback, he's been in the game," said Pierre-Paul. "He's a vet now. He's my size, so we've just got to bring our energy. Cam is just that guy."