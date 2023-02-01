Saints Assistant Ronald Curry Interview for Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Job

Ronald Curry, the New Orleans Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday night, as the team concluded a busy day in its search for a new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers also met with University of Georgia Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Todd Monken and New York Giants Quarterbacks Coach Shea Tierney on Tuesday. Last week, the Buccaneers began the process with interviews of Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak, Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell, Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterbacks Coach Jim Bob Cooter and Cincinnati Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher.

Curry has spent the last seven seasons on the Saints' staff, the last two in charge of the quarterback room. He also added the title of passing game coordinator in 2022. He primarily worked with the team's receivers during his first five seasons in New Orleans, tutoring the same position he played for seven seasons (2002-08) with the Oakland Raiders.

In 2021, Curry helped the Saints navigate a difficult season that included multiple injuries to its quarterback position. New Orleans started the season with Jameis Winston under center and went 5-2 before the former Buccaneer quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury. Winston compiled a career-best 102.8 passer rating in 2021 and finished with a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Saints also went 4-1 with Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback, which required an adjustment in style as Hill threw four touchdown passes and ran for another five scores.

During Curry's three seasons as the Saints' wide receivers coach (2018-20), wideout Michael Thomas earned two Associated Press first-team All Pro honors and set an NFL single-season record with 149 catches in 2019. Thomas turned those receptions into 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns and was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

After concluding his playing career, Curry spent there seasons as the athletic director and head football coach at Mooresville Christian Academy in his hometown of Mooresville, North Carolina. He broke into the NFL coaching ranks with San Francisco in 2014, beginning a two-year stint as an offensive assistant before being hired by the Saints' Sean Payton for the same position in 2016.

Curry was a record-setting quarterback at the University of North Carolina but he converted to wide receiver after being drafted by the Raiders in the seventh round in 2002. He played in a total of 76 games for the Raiders with 32 starts and amassed 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns.