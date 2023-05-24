Shades of Gronk: Cade Otton Wants to Be True Two-Way Tight End

In reality, Otton is already well on his way to being a two-way tight end, a true 'Y' who is good enough as both a blocker and a receiver to stay on the field in any situation and not have his presence tip the defense as to what is coming. As a rookie, he was on the field for 70% of the Bucs' offensive snaps in the 16 games in which he played, and in six of those contests he topped 80% participation. For comparison's sake, Gronkowski played 77% and 80% of the offensive snaps in his two seasons as a Buccaneer.

Otton was productive with that playing time, too, particularly for a rookie at a position in which NFL newcomers usually take several seasons to hit their stride. His 42 catches led all rookie tight ends in 2022 and his 391 yards were second. Of those 42 grabs, 19 created first downs, the second-highest total for a rookie tight end last year. Those numbers are likely to go up in Otton's second season, as the offense being installed by new coordinator Dave Canales is considered tight end-friendly, and the drafting of Durham last month suggests a more frequent usage of "12" personnel, which features two tight ends.

"It's a really good opportunity for us to get the ball in our hands," said Otton. "I think easy completions is a big thing in this offense, making it easy on the quarterbacks, and for us tight ends getting the ball early in the down and trying to make plays down the field. That's a really exciting opportunity for us. They're going to give us opportunities to do it and then it's just up to make the play and earn trust from the quarterbacks and the coaches.

"As tight ends throughout the league, you have to do a lot. But this offense in general, there's going to be more bootlegs, and those are just different challenges and getting the ball in different places. No matter what, you're still going to have to make plays after the catch and make plays in the seams and stuff like that. It's just going to come from different spots and different tempos and stuff like that."