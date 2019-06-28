Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stay Current with the Bucs 'In the Current'

Summer is a time for binging and we've got five episodes of the Bucs' all-access series "In the Current" for you to catch up on.

Jun 28, 2019 at 10:11 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190605_KZ_MiniCamp_017
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Remember when the Buccaneers were on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2017? Remember the inside access and real-time football drama you got to witness? Well, if you haven't seen it already, the Bucs have produced their own mini-version of that in-house and it's called In the Current.

In the Current follows your favorite Bucs players and gives you in-depth interviews that let you know what's really going on inside the building. It's your all-access pass to everything Buccaneers football and if you're going through withdrawals, binging each episode should help tithe you over – at least until Training Camp.

The series started off with a bang this year after going behind-the-scenes of the hiring of Head Coach Bruce Arians. It was a splash move that continues its ripple effect following Arians first offseason with the team. Check out where it all began below.

After finding their coach, it was time for the Bucs to start finding their new players. The series' second episode takes a look at the pre-draft process at the NFL Scouting Combine with General Manager Jason Licht.

The players trickled in for the start of offseason workouts in the third episode. Phase I of the offseason program is entirely voluntary but there were plenty of players on hand grinding away at AdventHealth Training Center.

The 2019 NFL Draft came and went in a hurry – but not before the Bucs scooped up first-round pick Devin White at fifth overall. The fourth episode of the current trails White and his new friend, Make-A-Wish Kid Kacey Reynolds, as they make their way to Tampa for White's first look at his new home.

The Bucs didn't just add pieces to the puzzle in the draft. One big piece came in the form of a big-name player in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers right before mandatory mini-camp. Suh was able to get an introduction to his new teammates in early June, right before the Bucs broke for summer break.

Related Content

news

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

Tampa Bay has submitted the same list of protected practice squad players that it did in the previous two week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Playoff Push 2021: Bucs Move Within a Game of Top Spot

Tampa Bay remains in the third spot in the NFC standings after winning at Indianapolis, but it is also just a game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top seed in the conference
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs don't rank lower than three after a hard-fought win on the road in Indianapolis over the Colts. 
news

Mike Edwards Finds a New Gear | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Colts

On the play that saved Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over Indianapolis on Sunday, safety Mike Edwards ran faster and farther than he had on any other play this season
Advertising