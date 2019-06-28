Stay Current with the Bucs 'In the Current'

Remember when the Buccaneers were on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2017? Remember the inside access and real-time football drama you got to witness? Well, if you haven't seen it already, the Bucs have produced their own mini-version of that in-house and it's called In the Current.
In the Current follows your favorite Bucs players and gives you in-depth interviews that let you know what's really going on inside the building. It's your all-access pass to everything Buccaneers football and if you're going through withdrawals, binging each episode should help tithe you over – at least until Training Camp.
The series started off with a bang this year after going behind-the-scenes of the hiring of Head Coach Bruce Arians. It was a splash move that continues its ripple effect following Arians first offseason with the team. Check out where it all began below.
After finding their coach, it was time for the Bucs to start finding their new players. The series' second episode takes a look at the pre-draft process at the NFL Scouting Combine with General Manager Jason Licht.
The players trickled in for the start of offseason workouts in the third episode. Phase I of the offseason program is entirely voluntary but there were plenty of players on hand grinding away at AdventHealth Training Center.
The 2019 NFL Draft came and went in a hurry – but not before the Bucs scooped up first-round pick Devin White at fifth overall. The fourth episode of the current trails White and his new friend, Make-A-Wish Kid Kacey Reynolds, as they make their way to Tampa for White's first look at his new home.
The Bucs didn't just add pieces to the puzzle in the draft. One big piece came in the form of a big-name player in defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers right before mandatory mini-camp. Suh was able to get an introduction to his new teammates in early June, right before the Bucs broke for summer break.