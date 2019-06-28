Stay Current with the Bucs 'In the Current'

Remember when the Buccaneers were on HBO's Hard Knocks in 2017? Remember the inside access and real-time football drama you got to witness? Well, if you haven't seen it already, the Bucs have produced their own mini-version of that in-house and it's called In the Current.

In the Current follows your favorite Bucs players and gives you in-depth interviews that let you know what's really going on inside the building. It's your all-access pass to everything Buccaneers football and if you're going through withdrawals, binging each episode should help tithe you over – at least until Training Camp.