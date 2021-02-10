TD Time for Tommy and Gronky

Brady's 10 touchdowns in the 2020 postseason are the most ever by a Buccaneers quarterback, both in terms of a single postseason and career playoff production. Brad Johnson is next with five. Brady also extended his streak to 11 straight games with at least two touchdown passes, which is a Buccaneer record. It is not an NFL record, nor even his own longest streak in that category, though he does already own a share of the record with a 14-game streak across the 2010-11 seasons. Aaron Rodgers also owns a streak of 14 straight games with at least two touchdown passes. Of course, Brady's streak is the longest active one, so he'll enter the 2021 season with a chance to break his own record.