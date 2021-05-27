Takeaways from 2021 Bucs OTAs: May 27

-Rookie cornerback Nate Brooks had a big-time interception. He timed his effort perfectly, reading the offensive play and jumping a route to get in front of the ball and get his hands on it. He was tackled by his teammates to the ground in celebration and even his coaches sang his praises.

-Wide receiver Cyril Grayson had the longest catch of the day, tracking a ball down the sideline and adjusting accordingly. It was rookie Kyle Trask that sent the ball about 45 yards down the field.

-New addition Raven Greene, a four-year veteran had a near interception but ended up getting the pass breakup in the last team period of the day. Greene is getting used to his new system after spending the last three years with the Green Bay Packers.

-Rookie inside linebacker K.J. Britt has been getting the green dot duties for the defense, relaying the defensive calls from Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to the rest of the defense in practices each day. Him and Grant Stuard are the only two inside linebackers in attendance so they don't leave the field… like ever.

-Former right tackle turned possibly center Robert Hainsey has been working with new Bucs offensive assistant and former NFL center A.Q. Shipley each day. The team's third-round pick, Hainsey made every start at Notre Dame at the right tackle position but tried out center and guard at this year's Senior Bowl. He gravitated toward center and is now focused on learning the nuances of the position. He couldn't really be in a better place for that between Shipley and Assistant Head Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin as his coaches.