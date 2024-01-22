Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Lions | Divisional Round 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 31-23 loss to the Lions at Ford Field, ending their postseason run

Jan 22, 2024 at 05:34 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways Divisional Round

In a 31-23 Divisional Round loss against the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched as the curtain closed on their 2023 season. The Bucs' postseason surge was cut short as the Lions' punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco.

"Anything short of a Super Bowl is a disappointment," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We're trying to get to the Super Bowl, so from that standpoint it's a disappointment. I'm very proud of the guys, the way they fought all year long. Young guys stepping up, the older guys playing above anything they've been asked to do. We've got to reload and come back next year. Too many mistakes to overcome in the second half."

It was a hard-fought battle inside the deafening den in the Motor City, as the Bucs rallied three times from behind to tie it up. The score was even heading into the final frame at 17, but Jared Goff led back-to-back touchdown drives of 75 and 89 yards that became an unassailable mark. The Bucs embodied the mantra "fight" against the Lions, but too many missed opportunities and costly mistakes solidified the outcome in Detroit.

Offensive Overview

Baker Mayfield produced another gritty performance in the Divisional Round, completing 26 of 41 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The matchup marked his second-straight game with 300-plus yards and three touchdown passes, becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to accomplish that feat even once in the postseason. The first interception came off a tipped ball in the first quarter and the second came on a late-game-heroics drive in the contest's final two minutes. Brian Branch brought pressure off a blitz, Mayfield felt him coming and accelerated the throw. Derrick Barnes undercut the pass with a circus catch to fortify the Lions' win. Following the loss, Mayfield spoke candidly about the turnover.

"It sucks," said Mayfield. "I feel like my heart just got ripped out. It's a complex game but it's also simple – it comes down to taking care of the football. Two-minute drives like that, when you know you have four downs to use…just a bad mistake by me. It sucks because I know what type of group we have here. We fought to get to this point, we fought to be in this game. We weren't supposed to be here, but we believed in each other, and we fought for it. This one's going to weigh on me for a while."

The Bucs tied the game at 10-10 in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. On a 90-yard drive that began with an effective pump-fake and scramble by Mayfield, Mike Evans became the catalyst. He tallied gains of 27 and 29 yards. The first, Evans beat Cam Sutton off the jam and picked up YAC down the sideline. On the second, Evans worked over the top of Sutton and raced down the boundary to set up Otton's back-shoulder touchdown grab. Then in the third quarter, the Bucs tied it up 17-17 with a 12-yard touchdown strike to running back Rachaad White. Cade Otton did the heavy lifting on the drive, moving the chains for explosive plays of 13 and 27 yards. The first was an acrobatic snag down the boundary where the second-year tight end managed to drag both feet in bounds. The second, was a lethal out-and-up that gave the Bucs a first down. The touchdown play was a thing of beauty. The Lions sent a blitz and the Bucs countered with a quick pitch to White, who accelerated through the opening for the score.

After the Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter, Mayfield brought the Bucs back to within an eight-point deficit with a quick drive culminating in a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans. On fourth down, the Lions rushed six and Mayfield found Evans wide-open on a crosser to sustain the drive. David Moore than gained 11 yards on an out-breaker and on the ensuing play, Mayfield threaded the needle to Chris Godwin on a fastball for a 17-yard gain. After unsuccessfully going for two following Evans' touchdown, the Buccaneers got one last shot after the Bucs' defense forced a punt. However, linebacker Derrick Barnes made a diving interception on a pass intended for Otton. Jared Goff then kneeled to kill the clock.

Overall, the Bucs' offense generated 408 yards, the third-highest total in team postseason history. Evans caught eight passes for 147 yards, setting a new Buccaneers' single-season record for receiving yards in the playoffs. Otton snagged five passes for 65 yards and White totaled 91 yards from scrimmage in the Divisional Round, keeping the Lions' defense honest.

Defensive Rundown

At Ford Field, Tampa Bay's defense allowed 210 yards through the first three quarters, where the game was tied at 17 heading into the final quarter of regulation. Jared Goff then led consecutive touchdown drives of 75 and 89 yards, providing the home team with cushion. The first was a Jahmyr Gibbs' 31-yard score. He made a move in the open field to gain leverage on the defensive back and quickly accelerated post-cut. Gibbs then set up the second score with a 20-yard gain off an option route. Amon-Ra St. Brown capped off the drive with a nine-yard score as the cornerback worked underneath. Goff completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, for a passer rating of 103.5. St. Brown finished with 77 yards on eight catches and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta caught nine passes for 65 yards. The Bucs' defense struggled to find answers against the Lions' weapons who exploited the middle of the field on crossers and seam-beaters.

Ageless wonder Lavonte David led the Bucs' defense with 13 tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss. He set the tone with instinctual play and rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey put on a clinic. He made several critical plays in the first half to hold Detroit to 10 points, including a third-down pass deflection on the Lions' first possession that led to a three-and-out, and a third-down sack on the Lions' last drive of the half. Kancey quickly bypassed right guard Graham Glasgow with first-step quickness and a lethal cross-chop move to force a punt. Cornerback Jamel Dean deflected three passes before leaving in the fourth quarter with a back injury. He consistently jumped routes, making Goff look bad. Dean crowded the catch space and utilized his short-area agility to bolster the back end on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Eagles | Wild Card Round 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 32-9 dominant victory over the Eagles as they advance to the Divisional Round
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 17 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 23-13 loss to the Saints on New Year's Eve
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jaguars | Week 16 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 30-12 romping of the Jaguars in Week 16 
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Packers | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers 34-20 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 14 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 29-25 victory over the Falcons in Week 14
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 13 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 21-18 victory over the Panthers in Week 13
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Colts | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-20 loss to the Colts in Week 12
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-49ers | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 11
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10
news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Texans | Week 9 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 39-37 loss to the Texans in Week Nine on the road

Latest Headlines

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Lions | Divisional Round 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 31-23 loss to the Lions at Ford Field, ending their postseason run

Rachaad White, Zyon McCollum Made Second-Year Leaps

Running back Rachaad White and cornerback Zyon McCollum, a pair of 2022 draft picks, took big steps forward in their careers in 2023 and helped a very young Bucs team exceed expectations

Baker Mayfield Among NFL's Postseason Passer Rating Leaders

Data Crunch: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield ranks fourth among all active NFL quarterbacks with a 100.4 career passer rating in the playoffs…WR Mike Evans now owns several more Bucs postseason records

Bucs Fight to End in Season-Ending Loss to Lions

The Buccaneers saw their 2023 season come to an end in a 31-23 Divisional Round loss in Detroit on Sunday, but not before they rallied three times behind another strong Baker Mayfield performance

Todd Bowles Reflects on the Buccaneers' 2023 Season | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season media availability press conference. HC Bowles discussed being proud of the entire organization, WR Mike Evans being the 'ultimate professional' and how the Bucs were able to defy expectations.

Bucs vs. Lions Division Round | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Division Round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions during the 2023-2024 Playoffs.

Baker Mayfield on Game vs. Lions, 'Thankful' for Season | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. QB Mayfield discussed how the Bucs fought for each other, his respect for HC Todd Bowles and being grateful for the opportunity the organization gave him this season.

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Breaking Down the Bucs' Playoff Performance in the Motor City | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneer season has come to an end in a hard fought 31-23 loss to the Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Host T.J. Rives is back with insight and analysis from the Ford Field sidelines, game highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, TE Cade Otton, LB Lavonte David and Coach Todd Bowles. It's been a tremendous end to the year and we have one more recap on "Nothing But Bucs!"

Todd Bowles Would Love to Have Lavonte David Back | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs vs. Lions Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 31-23

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.

Todd Bowles Following Divisional Round vs. Detroit, 'We Fought' Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. HC Bowles discussed his team's performance against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, being proud of the team's development and being excited to 'reload' next year.

Tristan Wirfs on His Relationship with Baker Mayfield | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season press conference. T Wirfs gave his thoughts on the Bucs' season and the culture the Bucs are building.

Calijah Kancey on the Conclusion of His Rookie Season, First Playoff Experience | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season press conference. DL Kancey discussed what he learned throughout his rookie year and his drive to get better for next season.

K.J. Britt: 'We Have a Bunch of Dogs in This Locker Room' Press Conference

Linebacker K.J. Britt spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season press conference. LB Britt discussed the Bucs laying the foundation for the future and taking things 'one day at a time'.

Shaq Barrett on What Kept the Team Together Through Tribulation | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season press conference. OLB Barrett discusses his thoughts on the season and what the team could accomplish going forward.

William Gholston Speaks on His 11 Years in the NFL | Press Conference

Defensive Lineman William Gholston spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season press conference. DL Gholston discussed how the Bucs 'clawed back' from 4-7 and the respect he has for HC Todd Bowles.

Rapid Reaction: Lions 31, Buccaneers 23

The Buccaneers lost to the Lions, 31-23, ending their playoff run

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Lions | NFC Divisional Round 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoff matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
Advertising