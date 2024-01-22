Takeaways from Buccaneers-Lions | Divisional Round 

In a 31-23 Divisional Round loss against the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watched as the curtain closed on their 2023 season. The Bucs' postseason surge was cut short as the Lions' punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco.

"Anything short of a Super Bowl is a disappointment," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "We're trying to get to the Super Bowl, so from that standpoint it's a disappointment. I'm very proud of the guys, the way they fought all year long. Young guys stepping up, the older guys playing above anything they've been asked to do. We've got to reload and come back next year. Too many mistakes to overcome in the second half."

It was a hard-fought battle inside the deafening den in the Motor City, as the Bucs rallied three times from behind to tie it up. The score was even heading into the final frame at 17, but Jared Goff led back-to-back touchdown drives of 75 and 89 yards that became an unassailable mark. The Bucs embodied the mantra "fight" against the Lions, but too many missed opportunities and costly mistakes solidified the outcome in Detroit.

Offensive Overview

Baker Mayfield produced another gritty performance in the Divisional Round, completing 26 of 41 passes for 349 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The matchup marked his second-straight game with 300-plus yards and three touchdown passes, becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to accomplish that feat even once in the postseason. The first interception came off a tipped ball in the first quarter and the second came on a late-game-heroics drive in the contest's final two minutes. Brian Branch brought pressure off a blitz, Mayfield felt him coming and accelerated the throw. Derrick Barnes undercut the pass with a circus catch to fortify the Lions' win. Following the loss, Mayfield spoke candidly about the turnover.

"It sucks," said Mayfield. "I feel like my heart just got ripped out. It's a complex game but it's also simple – it comes down to taking care of the football. Two-minute drives like that, when you know you have four downs to use…just a bad mistake by me. It sucks because I know what type of group we have here. We fought to get to this point, we fought to be in this game. We weren't supposed to be here, but we believed in each other, and we fought for it. This one's going to weigh on me for a while."

The Bucs tied the game at 10-10 in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton. On a 90-yard drive that began with an effective pump-fake and scramble by Mayfield, Mike Evans became the catalyst. He tallied gains of 27 and 29 yards. The first, Evans beat Cam Sutton off the jam and picked up YAC down the sideline. On the second, Evans worked over the top of Sutton and raced down the boundary to set up Otton's back-shoulder touchdown grab. Then in the third quarter, the Bucs tied it up 17-17 with a 12-yard touchdown strike to running back Rachaad White. Cade Otton did the heavy lifting on the drive, moving the chains for explosive plays of 13 and 27 yards. The first was an acrobatic snag down the boundary where the second-year tight end managed to drag both feet in bounds. The second, was a lethal out-and-up that gave the Bucs a first down. The touchdown play was a thing of beauty. The Lions sent a blitz and the Bucs countered with a quick pitch to White, who accelerated through the opening for the score.

After the Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter, Mayfield brought the Bucs back to within an eight-point deficit with a quick drive culminating in a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans. On fourth down, the Lions rushed six and Mayfield found Evans wide-open on a crosser to sustain the drive. David Moore than gained 11 yards on an out-breaker and on the ensuing play, Mayfield threaded the needle to Chris Godwin on a fastball for a 17-yard gain. After unsuccessfully going for two following Evans' touchdown, the Buccaneers got one last shot after the Bucs' defense forced a punt. However, linebacker Derrick Barnes made a diving interception on a pass intended for Otton. Jared Goff then kneeled to kill the clock.

Overall, the Bucs' offense generated 408 yards, the third-highest total in team postseason history. Evans caught eight passes for 147 yards, setting a new Buccaneers' single-season record for receiving yards in the playoffs. Otton snagged five passes for 65 yards and White totaled 91 yards from scrimmage in the Divisional Round, keeping the Lions' defense honest.

Defensive Rundown

At Ford Field, Tampa Bay's defense allowed 210 yards through the first three quarters, where the game was tied at 17 heading into the final quarter of regulation. Jared Goff then led consecutive touchdown drives of 75 and 89 yards, providing the home team with cushion. The first was a Jahmyr Gibbs' 31-yard score. He made a move in the open field to gain leverage on the defensive back and quickly accelerated post-cut. Gibbs then set up the second score with a 20-yard gain off an option route. Amon-Ra St. Brown capped off the drive with a nine-yard score as the cornerback worked underneath. Goff completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, for a passer rating of 103.5. St. Brown finished with 77 yards on eight catches and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta caught nine passes for 65 yards. The Bucs' defense struggled to find answers against the Lions' weapons who exploited the middle of the field on crossers and seam-beaters.