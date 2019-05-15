Takeaways from Bucs OTAs: Day 2

-Tight end Antony Auclair has improved in his pass catching. He was making tough catches and I didn't see him drop one throughout practice. He seems to have taken a big step forward in that regard to become a more well-rounded tight end. He was primarily used for blocking last year but the way he's looked this offseason, he could be a threat in the passing game in the future as well.

-The defensive backs seem to be one group taking heed to the coaches' communication directive. Not only are the guys on the field talking but so are the guys watching on the sidelines. As a group they are constantly talking back and forth throughout the entirety of practice.

-Wide receiver Chris Godwin has got some sticky hands from all over the field, which I'm sure surprises you (not). He grabs them underneath, down the sideline, in space, in a close window, over the middle, you name it, he catches it. He's going to be a very big part of this offense if this offseason is any indication.

-Another impressive receiver, while we're on the subject, has been Breshad Perriman. His size makes you think he can't possibly be as fast as he is but here we are, watching him get behind defenders and taking passes to the house on an already daily basis. As soon as he makes the catch and turns on the jets, there really is no one that can keep up with him from the looks of it so far. You have to think with a guy who's 6-2, 215 pounds that he can get some yards after the catch, too. I'm excited to see more of how he's utilized in this offense.

BEST THING I SAW: