Takeaways from Bucs OTAs: Day 4

-The receiver group had a good day. There were a couple of great catches by rookies and veterans alike. If you want to see a great catch in traffic by Mike Evans, head over to the Bucs' Instagram story. It is worth noting that you're going to see a lot of completed passes at this point of the offseason given that the defense can't tackle so quarterbacks have a little bit more time to let routes develop.

-Bobo Wilson is one of those receivers that's been standing out so far during OTAs. He seems to have taken a big step forward this offseason and he had a great catch today on a long post route. Wilson got behind the defenders and made the catch with one hand before hauling it in and taking it the rest of the way into the end zone.

-Following each practice, the coaching staff will review tape of both fields. When asked what stuck out the most after the first week of OTAs, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was particularly impressed with some of the younger players.

"Some really young players really stepped up, especially [running back] Ronald Jones," Arians said. "He had a heck of a – well, he had a really good day today and really enjoy watching him where he is at right now in the backfield. In the backfield. [Wide receiver] Bobo [Wilson] has had a couple nice days. He's switched from field to field. [Wide receiver] Scotty [Miller] came in and had a real good day the other day when he stepped out there, so there were a bunch of guys. Defensively, there are a couple guys too on the field that could rush the passer. We saw it at minicamp with the rookies. They're still doing a great job and I don't want to praise them too much, but I'm anxious to see them put pads on and get after somebody else."