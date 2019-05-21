Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Takeaways from Bucs OTAs: Day 4

Some notes and observations from the team’s fourth day of OTAs at AdventHealth Training Facility.

May 21, 2019 at 03:47 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190516_KZ_OTA3_052

-The receiver group had a good day. There were a couple of great catches by rookies and veterans alike. If you want to see a great catch in traffic by Mike Evans, head over to the Bucs' Instagram story. It is worth noting that you're going to see a lot of completed passes at this point of the offseason given that the defense can't tackle so quarterbacks have a little bit more time to let routes develop.

-Bobo Wilson is one of those receivers that's been standing out so far during OTAs. He seems to have taken a big step forward this offseason and he had a great catch today on a long post route. Wilson got behind the defenders and made the catch with one hand before hauling it in and taking it the rest of the way into the end zone.

-Following each practice, the coaching staff will review tape of both fields. When asked what stuck out the most after the first week of OTAs, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was particularly impressed with some of the younger players.

"Some really young players really stepped up, especially [running back] Ronald Jones," Arians said. "He had a heck of a – well, he had a really good day today and really enjoy watching him where he is at right now in the backfield. In the backfield. [Wide receiver] Bobo [Wilson] has had a couple nice days. He's switched from field to field. [Wide receiver] Scotty [Miller] came in and had a real good day the other day when he stepped out there, so there were a bunch of guys. Defensively, there are a couple guys too on the field that could rush the passer. We saw it at minicamp with the rookies. They're still doing a great job and I don't want to praise them too much, but I'm anxious to see them put pads on and get after somebody else."

Of course, the no-pads caveat has to be noted. There is only so much you can tell without contact, but one extremely encouraging sign remains that classroom time is clearly paying off. Rookies and younger players are putting themselves in positions to make plays, meaning they're picking up what they're learning and can also apply it.

Best Photos from Bucs OTAs: Day 4

View the best photos from the fourth day of Bucs OTAs.

190521_KZ_OTA4_027
1 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_056
2 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_001
3 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_003
4 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_023
5 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_002
6 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_004
7 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_024
8 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_010
9 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_032
10 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_029
11 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_021
12 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_009
13 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_007
14 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_037
15 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_008
16 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_020
17 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_039
18 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_005
19 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_026
20 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_022
21 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_025
22 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_045
23 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_044
24 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_047
25 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_041
26 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_030
27 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_042
28 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_035
29 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_040
30 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_048
31 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_052
32 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_046
33 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_050
34 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_049
35 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_054
36 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_053
37 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_055
38 / 39
190521_KZ_OTA4_051
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-Defensive tackle Vita Vea is another one who has caught the attention of his head coach. This will be Vea's second scheme in two years as a pro, but Arians said that he can already see the versatility in Vea's game.

"They're working their tails off," Arians said of the defensive line. "Each guy is showing his position flexibility, so if you can play two or three spots, that helps you make the team. I'm really pleased with where Vita [Vea] is. I think he's making extremely good progress as a three-technique and a nose. He's played some five, so they're all growing and [Defensive Line Coach] Kacy [Rodgers] is doing a great job teaching them."

Defensive tackle Beau Allen also weighed in, commenting on how each player is cross-training all over the line itself. They're getting familiarity with a variety of positions to ultimately get a more thorough understanding of how the line operates in the new defensive scheme.

-Every practice includes a field goal period where both Cairo Santos and Matt Gay kick from various distances. The rumors are true; when Gay kicks, there is a very distinct boom and today, was kicking toward the uprights closest to the actual building. I'm not sure the team will make that mistake again – Gay lost a ball on the roof because he kicked it so hard.

THE BEST THING I SAW:

I feel like I probably shouldn't be surprised anymore, but rookie safety Mike Edwards made a great read and jumped in front of an underneath route to nab himself an interception on the first field today. He was drafted for how smart of a player he is and he's showing that very early on during his first couple of weeks with the team.

Related Content

news

WR Perriman, TE Fells Elevated from Practice Squad

The Buccaneers elevated WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game at Washington if needed
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Washington

Here are some players and matchups to watch as the Buccaneers look to get back in the win column as they take on The Football Team in Washington.
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Washington

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
news

CB Rashard Robinson Heads to IR

The Bucs have placed CB Rashard Robinson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, opening a spot on the 53-man roster that could come in handy this weekend
Advertising