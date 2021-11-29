Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce HelloFresh Partnership

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a new multi-year partnership with HelloFresh, the world's leading meal kit company, marking the franchise's first-ever partnership with a meal-kit service. HelloFresh provides home cooks with everything they need for a successful, rewarding and satisfying cooking experience by delivering fresh, nutritious ingredients right to their door. The new partnership will feature digital marketing, cross-promotion, stadium signage, sweepstakes, and exclusive discounts for Buccaneers fans.

To kick off the partnership, Buccaneers fans have access to a special discount of $110 off their first order, including free shipping by visiting hellofresh.com/bucs or using code "BUCS" at checkout. Additionally, as of November 15, Buccaneers fans can enter to win a "VIP Date Night Experience" or "Friends with HelloFresh" package by visiting the team's website. The date night experience will come with two Club-level seats and autographed jerseys, while the friend experience will include four lower-level tickets, swag bags, and pirate ship passes. Both sweepstakes will also come with a complimentary month of HelloFresh and a parking pass.

"We are excited to welcome HelloFresh, an industry leader and America's most popular meal kit service, as our newest partners," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Consuming healthy foods plays an important part in our team's success and HelloFresh supports a healthy lifestyle through nutritionally balanced meal kit offerings. We look forward to partnering with them on these exciting fan sweepstakes packages beginning in November."