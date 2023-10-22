Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Holds 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5k + Fun Run, Powered By Jabil

Event has raised over $500,000 in support of the fight against breast cancer

Oct 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM

Photos from 11th Annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run powered by Jabil

View photos from the 11th Annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run powered by Jabil

231022_TC5K_001
1 / 129
231022_TC5K_002
2 / 129
231022_TC5K_003
3 / 129
231022_TC5K_004
4 / 129
231022_TC5K_005
5 / 129
231022_TC5K_006
6 / 129
231022_TC5K_007
7 / 129
231022_TC5K_008
8 / 129
231022_TC5K_009
9 / 129
231022_TC5K_010
10 / 129
231022_TC5K_012
11 / 129
231022_TC5K_013
12 / 129
231022_TC5K_014
13 / 129
231022_TC5K_015
14 / 129
231022_TC5K_016
15 / 129
231022_TC5K_017
16 / 129
231022_TC5K_018
17 / 129
231022_TC5K_019
18 / 129
231022_TC5K_020
19 / 129
231022_TC5K_021
20 / 129
231022_TC5K_022
21 / 129
231022_TC5K_023
22 / 129
231022_TC5K_024
23 / 129
231022_TC5K_025
24 / 129
231022_TC5K_026
25 / 129
231022_TC5K_027
26 / 129
231022_TC5K_028
27 / 129
231022_TC5K_029
28 / 129
231022_TC5K_030
29 / 129
231022_TC5K_031
30 / 129
231022_TC5K_032
31 / 129
231022_TC5K_033
32 / 129
231022_TC5K_034
33 / 129
231022_TC5K_036
34 / 129
231022_TC5K_037
35 / 129
231022_TC5K_038
36 / 129
231022_TC5K_039
37 / 129
231022_TC5K_040
38 / 129
231022_TC5K_041
39 / 129
231022_TC5K_042
40 / 129
231022_TC5K_043
41 / 129
231022_TC5K_046
42 / 129
231022_TC5K_047
43 / 129
231022_TC5K_048
44 / 129
231022_TC5K_049
45 / 129
231022_TC5K_050
46 / 129
231022_TC5K_053
47 / 129
231022_TC5K_054
48 / 129
231022_TC5K_058
49 / 129
231022_TC5K_059
50 / 129
231022_TC5K_061
51 / 129
231022_TC5K_062
52 / 129
231022_TC5K_063
53 / 129
231022_TC5K_065
54 / 129
231022_TC5K_069
55 / 129
231022_TC5K_071
56 / 129
231022_TC5K_073
57 / 129
231022_TC5K_074
58 / 129
231022_TC5K_076
59 / 129
231022_TC5K_077
60 / 129
231022_TC5K_079
61 / 129
231022_TC5K_080
62 / 129
231022_TC5K_081
63 / 129
231022_TC5K_084
64 / 129
231022_TC5K_087
65 / 129
231022_TC5K_089
66 / 129
231022_TC5K_090
67 / 129
231022_TC5K_092
68 / 129
231022_TC5K_095
69 / 129
231022_TC5K_096
70 / 129
231022_TC5K_098
71 / 129
231022_TC5K_099
72 / 129
231022_TC5K_100
73 / 129
231022_TC5K_102
74 / 129
231022_TC5K_103
75 / 129
231022_TC5K_104
76 / 129
231022_TC5K_105
77 / 129
231022_TC5K_106
78 / 129
231022_TC5K_108
79 / 129
231022_TC5K_110
80 / 129
231022_TC5K_112
81 / 129
231022_TC5K_114
82 / 129
231022_TC5K_117
83 / 129
231022_TC5K_118
84 / 129
231022_TC5K_119
85 / 129
231022_TC5K_120
86 / 129
231022_TC5K_121
87 / 129
231022_TC5K_123
88 / 129
231022_TC5K_124
89 / 129
231022_TC5K_125
90 / 129
231022_TC5K_126
91 / 129
231022_TC5K_128
92 / 129
231022_TC5K_129
93 / 129
231022_TC5K_130
94 / 129
231022_TC5K_131
95 / 129
231022_TC5K_132
96 / 129
231022_TC5K_134
97 / 129
231022_TC5K_135
98 / 129
231022_TC5K_136
99 / 129
231022_TC5K_137
100 / 129
231022_TC5K_138
101 / 129
231022_TC5K_139
102 / 129
231022_TC5K_140
103 / 129
231022_TC5K_142
104 / 129
231022_TC5K_143
105 / 129
231022_TC5K_146
106 / 129
231022_TC5K_147
107 / 129
231022_TC5K_149
108 / 129
231022_TC5K_150
109 / 129
231022_TC5K_151
110 / 129
231022_TC5K_152
111 / 129
231022_TC5K_153
112 / 129
231022_TC5K_154
113 / 129
231022_TC5K_155
114 / 129
231022_TC5K_156
115 / 129
231022_TC5K_158
116 / 129
231022_TC5K_159
117 / 129
231022_TC5K_160
118 / 129
231022_TC5K_161
119 / 129
231022_TC5K_162
120 / 129
231022_TC5K_163
121 / 129
231022_TC5K_164
122 / 129
231022_TC5K_166
123 / 129
231022_TC5K_167
124 / 129
231022_TC5K_168
125 / 129
231022_TC5K_169
126 / 129
231022_TC5K_170
127 / 129
231022_TC5K_171
128 / 129
231022_TC5K_172
129 / 129
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation held its 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil. Part of the Buccaneers efforts in the NFL-wide Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the race was held at the AdventHealth Training Center. With over 2,400 participants, this year's Male Overall Winner, Travis Lucas, finished with a time of 15:38. This year's Female Overall Winner, Jacki Waller, completed with a time of 18:36. 

After today's event, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has now raised over $500,000 since the race's inception in 2013 towards breast cancer research and patient services, benefitting the AdventHealth Foundation, American Cancer Society, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation and the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation. 

Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:

Table inside Article
Name Time Category
Travis Lucas 15:38 Male
Jacki Waller 18:36 Female
Tommy Brown 17:24 Masters Male
Caroline Gipe 19:45 Masters Female
Steve Wilcox 18:08 Grand Masters Male
Regan Davenport 21:45 Grand Masters Female

This year's event was kicked off by breast cancer survivor Pam Harper, mother to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleader Madison Harper. Participants received an official Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run t-shirt, race bib, a commemorative finisher medal, finisher certificate and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services. Ambetter, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and PT Solutions were supporting sponsors for this year's event. 
 
There are still opportunities for fans to participate in this year's event. Through Sunday, October 29, fans may participate virtually, on their own time, with their registration supporting the cause.

Related Content

news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area
news

Will Gholston Named Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

For his dedication to community efforts, defensive pillar Will Gholston garners praise as the Bucs' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 40-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2022 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Monday night 
news

Giving Tuesday, Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of November in a plethora of player-led Thanksgiving efforts
news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Feeds 1,000 Families Through 16th Annual 'Turkey Time With The O-Line Supported By Publix'

The Buccaneers' offensive line and Publix Super Markets provided Thanksgiving meals for families in need this holiday season 
news

Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA 

news

Devin White Hosts 2nd Annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White and his Get Live 45 Foundation raise over $150,000 at the second annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' fundraising event benefiting foster children and foster families in Tampa Bay 
Advertising