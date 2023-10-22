Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Holds 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5k + Fun Run, Powered By Jabil

View photos from the 11th Annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run powered by Jabil
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation held its 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil. Part of the Buccaneers efforts in the NFL-wide Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer initiative, the race was held at the AdventHealth Training Center. With over 2,400 participants, this year's Male Overall Winner, Travis Lucas, finished with a time of 15:38. This year's Female Overall Winner, Jacki Waller, completed with a time of 18:36.
After today's event, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has now raised over $500,000 since the race's inception in 2013 towards breast cancer research and patient services, benefitting the AdventHealth Foundation, American Cancer Society, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation and the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.
Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:
|Name
|Time
|Category
|Travis Lucas
|15:38
|Male
|Jacki Waller
|18:36
|Female
|Tommy Brown
|17:24
|Masters Male
|Caroline Gipe
|19:45
|Masters Female
|Steve Wilcox
|18:08
|Grand Masters Male
|Regan Davenport
|21:45
|Grand Masters Female
This year's event was kicked off by breast cancer survivor Pam Harper, mother to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleader Madison Harper. Participants received an official Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run t-shirt, race bib, a commemorative finisher medal, finisher certificate and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services. Ambetter, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and PT Solutions were supporting sponsors for this year's event.
There are still opportunities for fans to participate in this year's event. Through Sunday, October 29, fans may participate virtually, on their own time, with their registration supporting the cause.