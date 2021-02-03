Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Girls in Football Scholarship Applications Are Open

Program Available to Student-Athletes Nationwide; Announcement Made on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Feb 03, 2021 at 08:59 AM
20_0229_MM_Bucs_Flag_Football_1308

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation announced today – in conjunction with National Girls and Women in Sports Day – that applications for the second annual Girls in Football Scholarship are officially open.

The scholarship is available to female high school football players nationwide who want to pursue a career in sports, have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career and plan to enroll full-time at an accredited four-year college or university.

Student-athletes interested in applying for the scholarship may click HERE or visit buccaneers.com/community.

Applications are open until April 13, 2021. The scholarship recipients will be announced at a later date.

Last year, the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to establish a scholarship of this kind, made possible through a $250,000 commitment by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. The four 2020 scholarship winners – Lorraine Angelakos (Brown University), Tatiana Maker (Central Florida), Jade Rayburn (Florida State University) and Janae Scott (Florida Southern College) were delivered the news that they had won the inaugural scholarship by Buccaneers players Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard, who made surprise appearances in the virtual interview process to congratulate the recipients.

"The Bucs have done an absolutely amazing job of representing us and what we stand for and proving that women in football deserve the same recognition as anyone else," said Rayburn.

"It shows that people are changing, things are changing, and female athletes are going to have more access to financial aid," added Maker.

The Girls in Football Scholarship is just one of the ways the organization is committed to growing the game of football and supporting gender equality on and off the field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation hosts the largest girls flag football tournament in the country with the Girls High School Flag Football Preseason Classic, a multi-day event that brings together more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student athletes in a round robin-style competition. The team also established the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind league in the City of Tampa, where the Foundation covers league fees and equipment for girls at 24 Tampa Parks and Recreation centers. And the team created the Jr. Bucs Flag Football Program, which grows the game of football in more than 90 Tampa Bay middle schools and supports over 35,000 female students every year. To learn more, visit www.buccaneers.com/community.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day Ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will be launching its 2nd Annual Girls in Football Scholarship as well as helping to host an event for the NFL High School Play Football Day as the team gets set to play in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
news

Rob Gronkowski Surprises Four Local Healthcare Heroes with Invites to Attend Super Bowl LV 

news

Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and Bucs Announce Forever 55 Health and Wellness Legacy Program

Initiative to Support the Physical, Social and Emotional Health of East Tampa Children Through Fitness and Flag Football Programming, Mentorships, Health Screenings and Character Development 
news

Bucs Bring Holiday Cheer to Tampa Bay 

The Buccaneers spread some holiday cheer across the Bay area both as a position group and as individuals. 
news

Bucs D-Line Still Delivers for Holiday Season

Despite the fact that the players couldn't be in attendance, the Buccaneers' defensive line still 'delivered Christmas' to local kids for the ninth year in a row.
news

Mike Evans Named Bucs Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award 

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors During the Week of Super Bowl LV; Fans Encouraged to Participate in Charity Challenge using #WPMOYChallenge 
news

Buccaneers Players, Coaches Take a Stand Against Social Injustice for My Cause, My Cleats

Eight Buccaneers players and three coaches will be representing charities that are focused in social justice efforts for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative this year.
news

Buccaneers Players, Staff to Participate in Fifth Annual My Cause, My Cleats Initiative

Fifty-seven Buccaneers players will join the over 1,000 players league-wide in supporting the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative, though they'll have to wait to debut them.
news

Buccaneers Give Thanks by Giving Back for Thanksgiving | Carmen Catches Up

It's a special Thanksgiving edition of Carmen Catches Up, highlighting all the ways Bucs players are giving back this holiday.
news

14th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line Bigger, Better Than Ever

It may look a little different this year, but the annual event that helps provide Thanksgiving meals to families in the Tampa Bay area took place on Tuesday with the help of the Buccaneers' offensive line.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA

Advertising