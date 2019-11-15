Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces $250,000 Commitment to Establish NFL's First College Scholarship for High School Girls Football Players

Scholarship open to female high school seniors participating in organized football programs nationwide  

Nov 15, 2019 at 09:27 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today became the first NFL team to establish a groundbreaking scholarship program benefiting female high school football players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship Fund is made possible through a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and is open to all female high school seniors nationwide who participate in a formally sanctioned flag or tackle football program.

"In the state of Florida alone, we have 260 sanctioned girls flag football teams, yet there are no scholarship opportunities for those female athletes after high school that help reduce the burden of their college tuition," said Buccaneers Owner/President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "We wanted to fill that void by creating a scholarship program that would reward young women for their academic success as well as encourage them to play football."

The scholarship is the latest initiative from the Buccaneers' extensive commitment to connecting with girls and young women through flag football. In 2018, the team partnered with the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation department to launch the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, which is comprised of 24 local recreation center teams that each received new equipment from the Buccaneers. Also, through their Jr. Bucs Flag Football middle school program, the Buccaneers have reached 35,000 girls with flag football equipment that was donated to over 90 middle schools. Last March, the Buccaneers hosted the country's largest girls flag football event at the team's AdventHealth Training Center with more than 40 teams and nearly 1,000 girls participating in the weekend-long, round robin-style tournament.

Applicants for the scholarship must have plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university and have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career. The inaugural round of awards will be distributed at the conclusion of the 2020 academic school year.

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation's mission is to uplift our community, inspire our youth, and drive social change through programs that enrich the lives of families in our region. To learn more about the organization's commitment to making Tampa Bay better today and for generations to come, visit www.buccaneers.com/community.

Related Content

news

Bucs Raise over $117,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 8th Annual Cut and Color For The Cure Challenge

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise more than $117,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's "Cut And Color For A Cure."

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for "Cut and Color for a Cure" on June 8

Players and staff will have hair shaved/colored by pediatric cancer patients to support fight against childhood cancer

news

Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center

During the week, the Buccaneers and Jabil partnered to give back to the East Tampa community with enhancement project.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike

news

Preseason Classic Kicks Off!

On Thursday, the nation's largest girls flag football tournament – an annual event hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – kicked off with the help of some notable names

news

Dairy Council of Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay Celebrate Food Pantry Opening at Potter Elementary School

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, Superintendent Addison Davis and Community Leaders Help Open New Food Pantry That Will Provide Healthy Meals and Dairy Products for Families; Pantry Made Possible in Part by NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

Wednesday's Kickoff Event the First of Two Dozen Mobile Food Pantries with Feeding Tampa Bay That Will Support the Community Throughout 2022

news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.

news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students

news

Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable food at Sunday's Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

Advertising