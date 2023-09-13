Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Host Second Annual Fan Cruise With Celebrity Cruises

Today the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the second annual Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fan Cruise will set sail April 4-8, 2024, from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean on the award-winning Celebrity Silhouette.

"The inaugural Buccaneers Fan Cruise this past offseason was an overwhelming success with our fans as well as our players, legends and staff enjoying a truly unique experience thanks to our great partners at Celebrity Cruises," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "This cruise opportunity allows our fans and players to interact in a fun, festive atmosphere unlike any other. As an avid cruiser, I look forward to joining this year's festivities."

Fans will have the opportunity to sail with popular players from the inaugural cruise including

Tristan Wirfs, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Jamel Dean. Legends Martin Gramatica and Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson will also return. Player additions to next year's cruise include Antoine Winfield Jr., Rachaad White, and Cade Otton. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, Buccaneers cheerleaders, Captain Fear, and Bucs Super Fan Big Nasty – making a rare post-retirement appearance – will also join the cruise festivities. In addition, there will be a special guest appearance by Hall of Fame legend, linebacker Derrick Brooks.

"We plan to bring back all the excitement and fun from year one along with new surprises and activities to delight fans and bring that amazing Buccaneers spirit back to Celebrity Cruises," said Tawnee Sons, Cruise Planners Franchise Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer. "If you did not attend year one, you missed out and you simply must make it for what is one of the most unique 'raise the flags' experiences a fan can have."

Curated by Cruise Planners, a Florida-based travel company with expertise in group travel, fans will also enjoy the ultimate in onboard player events and experiences, including:

A "Raise the Flags" Sail Away Party with the players;

VIP "Fans and Players" cocktail parties;

Players' Water Volleyball championship;

A special "Behind the Scenes with the Bucs" panel, moderated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Casey Phillips;

"Celebrity Cruises is thrilled to continue our ongoing partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and to offer fans such a unique and fun experience for the second year in a row," said Katina Athanasiou, Senior Vice President of Sales and Services for Celebrity Cruises. "We can't wait to welcome everyone aboard and create memories for a lifetime."

The four-night Caribbean sailing visits Key West, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas, where guests can take in the culture and natural beauty of these popular destinations. Back onboard, fans can enjoy Celebrity Silhouette's many amenities including the casino, spa, resort deck pool, basketball and pickle ball court, shopping, live entertainment and more than a dozen restaurants and bars.

For more details on the sailing, please visit www.tampabaybucscruise.com or call 1-800-975-7112.