Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Keel and Curley 

Local Winery Becomes Team’s Official Sangria Partner 

Apr 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM
New_Partner_Welcome_Graphic - Keel & Curley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a multi-year partnership with local winery Keel and Curley. As part of the agreement, the Plant City-based company becomes the team's official sangria partner.

"Keel Farms is proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers embody the same never-quit attitude that has carried Keel Farms through over four decades of agriculture in Tampa Bay," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "We're excited that fans will now have the chance to enjoy a locally-made wine or cider while cheering on their favorite team at Raymond James Stadium. We also look forward to releasing special, commemorative products in the coming years to represent some of the incredible milestones in the history of Tampa's championship team."

220411_KZ_KeelCurley_001
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keel Farms produces high-quality beverages for those near and far. Rooted in a family-friendly environment, the local farm strives to create an atmosphere for everyone to make memories and enjoy locally grown food. In addition to gameday activations, this partnership will collaborate to create co-branded products, including commemorative wines, sangrias, and hard ciders.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to include local businesses in our gameday experiences," said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer. "Having both been part of the Tampa Bay region for decades, it is an honor to partner with Keel Farms as we look forward to providing unique wines and ciders for Buccaneers fans and everyone in the community."

220411_KZ_KeelCurley_008
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related Content

news

What Would a First-Round Trade Cost/Earn the Bucs?

We use draft history to get an idea of what trading up or down from the 27th spot in this year's proceedings could either cost the Buccaneers or add to their overall assets

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

The NFL Draft is just days away, and pundits are making their final submissions for who they believe the Buccaneers will choose. Many think the Bucs may add to their young secondary in the first round.

news

Bucs Head into 2022 Draft with Six Picks

The addition of compensatory selections and the trade for Shaq Mason leave the Buccaneers with six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including their own in each of the first four rounds

news

Buccaneers 2022 Free Agency Tracker: Pre-Draft Update

The Buccaneers have set themselves up well for this week's NFL draft with an active offseason so far…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Advertising