Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Keel and Curley 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a multi-year partnership with local winery Keel and Curley. As part of the agreement, the Plant City-based company becomes the team's official sangria partner.
"Keel Farms is proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers embody the same never-quit attitude that has carried Keel Farms through over four decades of agriculture in Tampa Bay," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "We're excited that fans will now have the chance to enjoy a locally-made wine or cider while cheering on their favorite team at Raymond James Stadium. We also look forward to releasing special, commemorative products in the coming years to represent some of the incredible milestones in the history of Tampa's championship team."
Keel Farms produces high-quality beverages for those near and far. Rooted in a family-friendly environment, the local farm strives to create an atmosphere for everyone to make memories and enjoy locally grown food. In addition to gameday activations, this partnership will collaborate to create co-branded products, including commemorative wines, sangrias, and hard ciders.
"We are constantly looking for new ways to include local businesses in our gameday experiences," said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer. "Having both been part of the Tampa Bay region for decades, it is an honor to partner with Keel Farms as we look forward to providing unique wines and ciders for Buccaneers fans and everyone in the community."