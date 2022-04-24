Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Keel and Curley 

"Keel Farms is proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers embody the same never-quit attitude that has carried Keel Farms through over four decades of agriculture in Tampa Bay," said Keel Farms President, Clay Keel. "We're excited that fans will now have the chance to enjoy a locally-made wine or cider while cheering on their favorite team at Raymond James Stadium. We also look forward to releasing special, commemorative products in the coming years to represent some of the incredible milestones in the history of Tampa's championship team."