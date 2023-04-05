Bucs Add Two More Assistants to Offensive Staff

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who filled a handful of vacancies on Todd Bowles' coaching staff at the end of February, have added two more assistants to that group. On Wednesday, the team announced the hiring of Jordan Somerville as assistant quarterbacks coach and David Raih as offensive analyst.

Somerville will work with Thad Lewis, who was recently promoted from assistant wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, replacing Clyde Christensen. Raih will take on a new role on Bowles' staff.

Somerville most recently served as the assistant quarterbacks coach at the University of Oregon last season. He also spent the 2021 campaign as an offensive analyst for the Ducks. Prior to that, he worked as a graduate assistant at Arizona State University before spending two years as a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Mexico.

Raih's most recent stop was at Vanderbilt, where he was the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2021, but he spent seven years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals in a variety of roles. With Green Bay, he started as a coaching administrator in 2014 and eventually moved up to wide receivers coach by 2018. He was then the Cardinals' wide receivers coach in 2019 and 2020. Raih began his coaching career as an intern at UCLA in 2008 and later spent time at Iowa (his alma mater) and Texas Tech.