Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add Two More Assistants to Offensive Staff

Tampa Bay, which has a new offensive coordinator and several other additions to its offensive coaching staff, has hired Jordan Somerville as assistant quarterbacks coach and David Raih as offensive analyst

Apr 05, 2023 at 12:20 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

raih 16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who filled a handful of vacancies on Todd Bowles' coaching staff at the end of February, have added two more assistants to that group. On Wednesday, the team announced the hiring of Jordan Somerville as assistant quarterbacks coach and David Raih as offensive analyst.

Somerville will work with Thad Lewis, who was recently promoted from assistant wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach, replacing Clyde Christensen. Raih will take on a new role on Bowles' staff.

Somerville most recently served as the assistant quarterbacks coach at the University of Oregon last season. He also spent the 2021 campaign as an offensive analyst for the Ducks. Prior to that, he worked as a graduate assistant at Arizona State University before spending two years as a running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of New Mexico.

Raih's most recent stop was at Vanderbilt, where he was the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2021, but he spent seven years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals in a variety of roles. With Green Bay, he started as a coaching administrator in 2014 and eventually moved up to wide receivers coach by 2018. He was then the Cardinals' wide receivers coach in 2019 and 2020. Raih began his coaching career as an intern at UCLA in 2008 and later spent time at Iowa (his alma mater) and Texas Tech.

The Bucs have a number of new coaches on the offensive side, beginning with Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales. In addition to the promotion of Lewis, the Buccaneers also hired Skip Peete to tutor running backs and Brad Idzik to coach receivers. On the defensive staff, the team hired George Edwards to coach the outside linebackers.

Related Content

news

Bucs 2023 Season Passes on Sale

Want a close-up seat for the Bucs' 2023 action on the gridiron? Season tickets are on sale now

news

Buccaneers.com 2023 Mock Draft 8.0: Seven Rounds, All Bucs

Next up in the series, see how all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft could shape out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

news

Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

The offseason ushers in a myriad of mock drafts that monopolize the internet. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense at Pick 19 in April's Draft? Here is what analysts are saying

news

Bucs Sign Strong-Legged Kicker Chase McLaughlin

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers landed fifth-year kicker Chase McLaughlin, who is coming off his best season yet for the Colts and has made 17 of his 21 career field goal attempts from 50-plus yards

Advertising