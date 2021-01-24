Epic Win at Lambeau Sends Bucs to Super Bowl LV

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

Jaydon Mickens took a short kickoff 30 yards out to the Bucs' 34 to start the game and the offense started with two Fournette runs got six yards to make it third-and-four. Brady went for a big gain on third down, lobbing it over CB Chandon Sullivan and into the arms of a sliding Evans for 27 yards. The Bucs then faced a third-and-nine at the Packers' 32 and Brady converted again with a deep out to Godwin for 14 yards. Tampa Bay faced one more third down on the drive, needing seven yards from the 15, but Brady got more than that, lofting it to Evans over the nearest defender in the end zone for the game's first score.

The Packers also started out on the ground, but after Jamaal Williams was stopped after three yards Rodgers moved the chains with a 14-yard completion to TE Marcedes Lewis up the right numbers. After White dropped Jones after a one-yard gain and Pierre-Paul kept Jones from getting anything on a second-down swing pass, Barrett completed the game's first stop with a sack of Rodgers on third down.

A good bounce on the ensuing punt gave the Bucs a new drive starting at their own 27. Jones came in to replace Fournette and was able to power over right guard for two yards to convert and early third-and-one. The next third down was a lot tougher, with 13 yards to go, but the Bucs converted that one, too, on a well-blocked screen over the middle to Godwin for 14 yard to the Tampa Bay 49-yard line. The drive stalled there, however, as the Bucs finally failed on a third down thanks to a five-yard sack by DL Kenny Clark.

The resulting punt was fair caught at the Packers' 10. On second down, Pierre-Paul fired around left tackle Billy Turner and dropped Rodgers for a loss of seven. However, Rodgers scrambled right across his end zone on third-and-15 and was able to line a pass straight down the sideline for a 23-yard completion to WR Allen Lazard. Adams took a short pass around the corner on the left side for 15 yards on the next play, and a five-yard catch by TE Robert Tonyan brought the quarter to an end. Green Bay tied the game two plays into the next period, with Rodgers getting it just past the hand of a diving Carlton Davis and to Valdes-Scantling. With Davis on the ground after his attempt to break it up, Valdes-Scantling trotted the last 20 yards into the end zone.

Godwin couldn't hang on to a second-down slant pass but more than made up for it on third-and-nine with a remarkable 52-yard catch of a jump ball over S Darnell Savage. On the very next play, Fournette made his amazing 20-yard touchdown run, sliding over two Packers on his back over the goal line.

Williams was trying to signal for a touchback on the ensuing kickoff when the ball landed near the goal line and bounced into his arms, forcing him to return to it to the 13. However, the Packers challenged the ruling and were rewarded when replay showed the ball landing partly on the goal line, making it a touchback. Green Bay then got the ball across the field on a 12-yard catch by Valdes-Scantling and a 12-yard scamper around left end by Williams. Jones got it down to the Bucs' 30 with another run to the edge, taking a pitch around the right end for another 12. Whitehead forced a fumble by Jones at the 15 after a short pass but Tonyan fell on it for Green Bay at the 18. Two Jones runs made it third-and-two and the Packers went back to him up the middle to convert it, making it first-and-goal at the Bucs' six. A hustling pass breakup by ILB Lavonte Davis forced the Packers into a third-and-goal and tight coverage eventually forced Rodgers to try to fit a pass into Adams in the back of the end zone. Adams caught it but couldn't get his feet inbounds and the Packers settled for Mason Crosby's 24-yard field goal to make it 14-10.

A play-action fake sprung Godwin into the open field for a gain of 19 on third-and-two at the beginning of the next drive. However, the drive stalled just across midfield and the Bucs punted down to the Green Bay 13. Rodgers kept the drive alive on third-and-six when he found Lazard over the middle for a gain of 23 out to the Packers' 40. However, Pierre-Paul sacked Rodgers on the next play and Murphy-Bunting got his pick on the following snap, as he got his hands in front of Lazard deep down the middle and plucked the ball out of the air clean. That gave the Bucs the ball at midfield with 28 seconds left, which proved to be enough time to tack on seven more points.

Arians went very aggressive, choosing to go for it on fourth-and-four at the Green Bay 45 and it paid off when Brady got the ball to Fournette at the 39. With eight seconds and no timeouts left, the Bucs choose a deep pass over a 57-yard field goal try and Brady somehow dropped in a perfect deep pass down the left sideline to Miller for a touchdown with one second to go. That allowed the Bucs to take a 21-10 lead into halftime.

Green Bay got the ball first to start the second half but it was the Bucs who scored again just over a minute into the action. Rodgers hit Jones on a short pass in the left flat on third-and-five but Whitehead came up quick and knocked the ball loose. White picked up the loose ball and returned it 21 yards to the Green Bay eight. The Bucs only needed one play to punch it in from there, as Brady faked a handoff on first down and threw over the middle to a wide-open Brate for the eight-yard score and a 28-10 Buccaneer lead.

The Packers got across midfield on the next drive with a 24-yard completion to Valdes-Scantling down the right sideline then moved it down to the Bucs' 24 on Rodgers' 10-yard strike to Equanimeous St. Brown. Two plays later, Rodgers scrambled forward and bought time to get off a dart to Lazard down to the Bucs' eight. Rodgers had plenty of time to throw on first-and-goal and was able to wait for Tonyan to come wide open just across the goal line for a touchdown catch that made it 28-17.

Two Fournette runs opened the next drive with 14 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 38. A play-action deep shot to Godwin just missed, and then Brady took another downfield shot to Evans that was intercepted by S Adrian Amos near the right sideline.

The Packers got the ball back at their 32 and got a free five yards on the game's first penalty, an offsides call against Ndamukong Suh. That led to an easy first down three yards shy of midfield and Rodgers threw over a corner blitz to rookie RB AJ Dillon for an easy 13. Rodgers handed it off to Dillon on the next play and carried Buccaneer defenders for six more. A short out to Tonyan made it first down at the Bucs' 32. A quick dump-off to Williams was good for 11 down to the 13. A personal foul call on Davis for helmet-to-helmet contact on Adams made it first-and-goal at the two. The Bucs' defense got it to third-and-goal but an all-out blitz on third down didn't work as Rodgers hit Adams on an easy slant for the two-yard touchdown. The Packers went for two but failed when St. Brown dropped an on-target throw in the end zone.

Mickens gave the Bucs great field position for their next drive, returning the kickoff 43 yards to Tampa Bay's 45. The quarter came to an end on a two-yard Jones run. After the teams flipped sides, Brady threw deep to Evans but the receiver couldn't quite haul it in. On third-and-eight, Brady look down the middle to rookie WR Tyler Johnson, who made a dazzling diving catch for 16 yards and a first down at the Green Bay 37. The Packers' first penalty of the game, for having 12 men on the field, gave the Bucs another first down at the 27. However, two plays later Brady's pass down the middle to Evans tipped off the fingers of the leaping receiver and was intercepted by CB Jaire Alexander at the three-yard line. Alexander got it back to the Packers' 19 with 12 and a half minutes left.

In desperate need of a stop, the Bucs' defense got into a third-and-five and Barrett forced the punt by collapsing the pocket (with help from Vita Vea) and dropping Rodgers for a loss of 10. Mickens got seven yards on the punt return to make it first-and-goal for the Bucs at their own 38.

The Bucs didn't have the ball for long. On third-and-two, blitzing S Darnell Savage forced Brady to heave it downfield as he was falling backward and Jaire Alexander was able to pick it off at the Green Bay 24. Fortunately Barrett sacked Brady with a perfectly-timed edge rush on first down and Murphy-Bunting broke up a third-down pass intended for Lazard. After the punt, the Bucs started anew at their own 28 with a little over eight minutes left.

A crossing-route catch by Godwin gained 11 yards and a first down at the Bucs' 42. Two plays later, a tricky and well-executed misdirection screen to TE Rob Gronkowski gained 29 yards and put the Bucs in scoring range. C Ryan Jensen and RT Tristan Wirfs both got out near the sideline to give Gronkowski key blocks. The drive stalled at the 28 but Ryan Succop came on to nail a 46-yard field goal to make it an eight-point Buc lead with just under five minutes to play.

The Packers got it back at their own 34 and two plays later were at the Bucs' 28 after a 29-yard catch down the middle by Valdes-Scantling. Two Adams catches made it first-and-goal at the Bucs' eight. Tampa Bay's defense held, forcing three rushed Rodgers incompletions, and the Packers settled for a 26-yard field goal to make it a five-point game with just over two minutes left in regulation.