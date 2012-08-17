 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Halftime Report: Turnovers Tell Story as Titans Take Lead

In their 2012 preseason home debut, the Buccaneers fell behind the visiting Titans, 20-7, in a first half mostly controlled by the two defenses

Aug 17, 2012 at 02:25 PM
BlackA08_17_12_3_t.jpg


A trio of turnovers led to most of the points in the first half between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans Friday night at Raymond James Stadium.  Unfortunately for the home team, it was the Titans who built a 20-7 halftime lead after capitalizing on two giveaways by the Bucs' second-team offense.

Neither offense mounted much in the way of sustained drives, as Tennessee put up 149 total yards to the Bucs' 42, much of it on a 39-yard run by reserve RB Darius Reynaud late in the half.  Rookie RB Doug Martin looked sharp for the Buccaneers once again (23 yards on seven carries, plus a 16-yard run called back by a flag), but the running game as a whole was less effective than a week ago, picking up just 41 yards on 16 carries.  The Buccaneers stuck with the run throughout the first half, however, even after falling behind by 13 points.  RB LeGarrette Blount, who carried eight times for 11 yards, limped off the field after a four-yard carry just before the two-minute warning.

Tampa Bay's starting offense stayed on the field into the early part of the second quarter, with QB Josh Freeman completing four of 10 passes for 21 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.  He gave the Bucs a 7-0 lead with a two-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams shortly after second-year safety Ahmad Black intercepted a Jake Locker pass and returned it to the Titans' two-yard line.  The Bucs' offense struggled when the second wave came in with Dan Orlovsky, who was eight for eight last week in Miami, missing on all three of his passes and taking two sacks.

The Titans kept second-year QB Jake Locker and many of their starting offensive players in the game for most of the first half, but Locker completed just four of 11 passes for 21 yards and one interception.  Both of Tennessee's touchdowns came on 14-yard runs by starting RB Chris Johnson, the second after an interception on a tipped ball by CB Chris Hawkins.  The  Titans also got three points off a fumble by Orlovsky caused by DT Sen'Derrick Marks.

The Bucs won the opening toss and, after running three times to start last week's game, started with a play-action pass on the first play from scrimmage but Freeman's throw failed to find Vincent Jackson, the intended target.  After a four-yard run by Blount, Freeman went to Jackson again, enjoying a long time in the pocket as he found his #1 receiver for a gain of eight.  Three plays later, on third-and-eight, Freeman tried to scramble up the middle for the necessary yardage but slid down a yard too short.  Michael Koenen then blasted a 55-yard punt to push Tennessee back to its own 18.

Rookie safety Mark Barron, who was held out of the preseason opener, started at strong safety and made a tackle on Johnson on his first play from scrimmage.  Johnson ran the ball on each of Tennessee's first three plays but came up a half-yard short of a first down.  Barron was the second wave of defense on the stop of Johnson on third down as he appeared to have a crease in the middle before the rookie safety arrived to help out DE Michael Bennett.

The Bucs kept their starting offense on the field to start the next drive but brought in Martin to play running back.  The rookie ripped off a nine-yard gain on a cutback run on first down but, after a play-action incompletion, the Titans' defense stopped him short on a third-and-one try.

Another good punt forced the Titans to start at their own nine and a stop of Johnson in the backfield by CB Eric Wright made it third-and-nine moments later.  That set the Bucs' defense up for the first big play of the night.  Good downfield coverage forced Locker to scramble for extra time, and he eventually threw back across the field, where it was intercepted by Black at the Tennessee 31.  Black weaved through traffic in the middle of the field to get all the way to the Tennessee two.

It took Freeman and the Bucs' offense only two plays to punch it in from there.  After a run for no gain by Blount, Williams ran a simple pattern a yard into the end zone on the left side and used his body to wall off the defender and catch Freeman's dart for the game's first score.

The Titans started again at their own 29 and Locker barely got off a first-down pass against a big Bucs blitz, with CB Aqib Talib knocking a pass away from Kendall Wright on a quick slant.  Tampa Bay blitzed again on third-and-five, out of a dime package, and Barron broke up a pass intended for TE Jared Cook just past the sticks.

The Bucs' starting offense stayed out for a fourth possession, with four minutes still to play in the opening quarter, but a nifty 16-yard run by Martin was brought back by a holding call on C Jeremy Zuttah.  The Bucs couldn't convert on third-and-18 and had to punt back to Tennessee, which enjoyed its best starting spot at the Titans' 29.

A big hit by Black on RB Javon Ringer drew a personal foul call that put Tennessee into Bucs territory, and Locker took on a 21-yard scramble two plays later to get inside the 20.  From the 14, Johnson took a pitch to the right, danced between several tacklers and scored the game-tying touchdown.

Another Bucs three-and-out straddled the change of sides to start the second quarter, and a 35-yard punt return by Reynard set up the Titan's offense right at midfield with 14 minutes left in the half.  The Bucs got instant pressure on Locker on first down and DT Roy Miller knocked down his hurried pass attempt, and a stop of Johnson by LB Mason Foster made it third-and-nine.  CB Anthony Gaitor was on the spot on third down to knock away a pass intended for Cook.

Starting at their own 12 after the Titans punt, the Bucs brought in Orlovsky for the next series, while keeping in some of the front-line blockers as well as Martin in the backfield.  Martin got the first two carries and picked up a total of nine yards, but a false start made it third-and-six.  Fortunately, an offsides call brought it back to third-and-one, and Martin made a nice cut on his next carry to pick up three and move the sticks.  Unfortunately, Marks shot right through the line on the next snap and sacked Orlovsky before he could set up, forcing a fumble that the Titans recovered at the Bucs' 10.

The Titans kept their first-team offense on the field and the Bucs stayed with most of their starting defense, allowing rookie LB Lavonte David to trap Johnson for a loss of five on first down.  Two plays later, on third-and-goal from the 11, Locker looked for Cook again in the back of the end zone but every Titan was well-covered and the pass sailed long.  Rob Bironas came on to kick a 24-yard field goal that gave Tennessee its first lead, 10-7, with 8:20 left in the half.

The Bucs turned the ball over again moments later.  On the second play of their next drive, Orlovsky tried to zip a short pass to rookie TE Drake Dunsmore but it was tipped by diving LB Akeem Ayers and intercepted by CB Chris Hawkins, who returned it to the Bucs' 14.  S Cody Grimm tipped away a potential touchdown pass on first down but Johnson found a seam again on the next play, on a delayed handoff and ran 14 yards for his second score.

The Bucs' offense failed to move the chains again on the ensuing drive, and Reynard followed with the biggest play of the first half, a 39-yard run over left tackle.  The Bucs' defense held at that point, however, and the Titans settled for Bironas' 48-yard field goal to make it 20-7.

Two Blount carries left the Bucs in a third-and-four at their own 27 on the next drive, and just before the two-minute warning Orlovsky was sacked for a loss of six by DE Derrick Morgan.  The Titans got the ball back near midfield and crossed into Bucs territory thanks in part to a seven-yard Matt Hasselbeck scramble, but a sack for 11 yards by LB Dekoda Watson left them in a third-and-18 with less than a minute left in the half.  A screen pass to Ringer picked up 13 yards and Bironas came in to try another long field goal, but couldn't carry the distance from 56 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios
news

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches
news

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

In Jason Licht We Trust | In the Current Returns

Jason Licht and team focuses on keeping the core of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and more in Tampa Bay. Catch the first episode of In the Current 2024 on April 16 at 7 p.m.

Bucs Will Have Trade-Up Strategies Ready When Draft Begins

GM Jason Licht would prefer to make as many picks as possible in the 2024 draft, but if a trade in the first round emerges as a possible strategy, the Bucs will have a pre-formed plan to handle multiple scenarios

GM Jason Licht Dishes on Biggest Draft Needs

During his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the team's greatest needs as the spectacle approaches

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 9.0 

Prospects rise and fall following the offseason frenzy. Trades are now included but the Buccaneers stay at 26 and bolster the trenches

Jason Licht Talks Mindset Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht spoke to the media two weeks before the start of the 2024 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed wanting to upgrade the trenches, the process of converting tackles into guards and what goes behind a top-30 visit.

Offseason To-Do List: Leading Up to NFL Draft | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the team's signing of OLB Randy Gregory, what still needs to be done this offseason and the reported Bucs top-30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What Positions Might the Bucs Target on Day Two of the Draft?

The Bucs have three picks to spend on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are several positions that could match up quite nicely between team needs and available talent

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing. Here is a compilation of predictions for the Buccaneers in the first round

New Kickoff Rule Brings Opportunity, Mystery

The NFL has dramatically altered its kickoff process, which means special teams coaches around the league are developing new return and coverage strategies, though the actual results are impossible to predict until the games begin

Bucs 2024 Free Agency Review, NFL Draft Preview | Salty Dogs

The Salty Dogs return to review the Bucs' offseason so far, pick the brain of new Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey and bring in Brianna Dix for a closer look at the NFL draft

Buccaneers 2024 Free Agency Tracker: Month Two

The addition of edge rusher Randy Gregory keeps the Bucs' free agency efforts cooking into April…We'll track all of the Bucs' arrivals and departures throughout the spring

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Layla West

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Hillsborough Terriers' Layla West.

How Does Randy Gregory Fit? | Brianna's Blitz 

As veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory joins the Buccaneers defense, what added dimension will he bring to the defensive line? 

Randy Gregory Excited to Produce in Todd Bowles' Defense | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Randy Greogry spoke to the media on Thursday following the signing of his contract with the Bucs. OLB Gregory discussed playing under HC Todd Bowles, being able to influence the Buccaneers' young pass rushers and his determination to continue the success in Tampa.

Bucs, Randy Gregory Agree to One-Year Deal

The Bucs have added to their edge-rushing depth by agreeing to terms with veteran defender Randy Gregory, who most recently split time between Denver and San Francisco in 2023

Girl's Flag Football Spotlight: Carina Annunziata

Take a look who is changing the game in this Girl's Flag Football Spotlight featuring Alonso Ravens' Carina Annunziata

Sneaky Picks To Have on Your Radar | Road to the Draft

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips discuss topics leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. This week they highlighted NFL prospects: Minnesota Safety Tyler Nubin, Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Tyler Guyton and Quarterback Bo Nix.

Buccaneers Continue to Excel in Season Pass Member Customer Service Experience, Voted No. 1 for Sixth Consecutive Year

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have held top spot in yearly NFL rankings 10 of the previous 12 seasons

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 8.0: All Bucs Take Two

A second stab at a seven-round All Bucs draft nets the team a highly-productive edge rusher in the first round plus Day Two additions at receiver and linebacker

Hall of Fame Honors & Rule Changes You May Have Missed | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo spotlighted two former Buccaneers' assistants who received the Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' this past week. Casey and Scott also broke down some under the radar rule changes for the 2024 NFL season.
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising