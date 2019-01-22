The Bucs' Best Rushing Performances | Top 10 Tuesday

Bell was the Bucs' first overall draft pick in 1977, the year after the Bucs became a franchise. He went on to spend the first five years of his career in Tampa Bay, with his best year coming in his third season with the team. In 1979, Bell rushed for 1,263 yards and seven touchdowns. His yardage ranked sixth in the league that year and he got the fifth-most carries of any player. He had a total of 1,511 yards from scrimmage that year, which ranked seventh across the NFL. He finished his time in Tampa Bay with 3,057 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.