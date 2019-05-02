The Other Side of the Coin: How the Bucs View the Nickel Position

The new defensive system under Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is going to be very different from what the Bucs have been used to in years past. A former NFL defensive back himself, part of the reason for a flexible system that features an increased role for the back levels of the defense is because that's simply what Bowles knows. Another reason, and maybe a bigger one at that, is the shift in the game itself, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

"The nickel spot is really a starting spot now," said cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross. "You have to have three good corners in order to win in this league right now. They'll expose you. [The nickel corner] is a valuable asset. He has to be able to blitz, he has to be able to cover, he has to be able to tackle. He has to be a very versatile guy."

Versatility is the name of the game of the Bucs' new defense as a whole – and in who they ended up drafting this year. The Buccaneers took three defensive backs in this year's draft. In 2018, they also took three defensive backs. The result is a young unit that can be plied and molded into where they fit best. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards all possess a wide-ranging skillset to fit into a flexible scheme. You've got a new addition in safety Kentrell Brice. Current players will most likely shift around, too. There is a healthy Vernon Hargreaves, who has experience at the nickel position but is probably going to stick with his more natural position of outside press corner. You have Carlton Davis, who is more in the same vein as Hargreaves in fitting on the outside, as are cornerbacks Ryan Smith, De'Vante Harris and David Rivers. You have safeties Justin Evans, Isaiah Johnson and Jordan Whitehead. Then you have M.J. Stewart, who got in some work at nickelback last season but may be tried out at the safety position as well, according to what the coaching staff has said this offseason.