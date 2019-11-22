Court Hearings Give Insight to Judicial System

A woman taps her foot anxiously as she sits on one of two wooden benches in a small, stale, white-washed room – the only decoration being a piece of printer paper taped to the wall that reads: NO TALKING IN COURT AUDIENCE. There's a window in front of her but the view isn't of the outside. Instead, it's of another room where a prosecutor, a judge and various court personnel sit. It's almost museum-like, with the court as the exhibit. Above that window is a video monitor showing live-looks inside two correctional facilities. Public defenders read off names and offenses in rapid succession from the screen, getting maybe a sentence or two in before the judge through the window decides just how much it's going to cost to get these offenders out on bond and therefore, out of a jail they've already been in for multiple days. This is despite the fact that not a single person has been formally charged with anything yet. And it's without actually ever stepping foot in front of a judge in-person, as offenders are just displayed as figures on the screen.

The monitor shows a young woman in a customary orange jumpsuit stand up as her name is called. The woman back on the bench in the stale room suddenly stops her foot tapping and stares intently at the screen. The public defender indicates to the judge there is someone present in the 'audience' for this particular offender before reading off multiple charges, including theft, and recommendations on bond to be set.

"Is that your daughter?"

It's a question not from the judge through the window, nor anyone in the offsite correctional facilities on-screen, but instead from next to the woman on the bench. There sits Buccaneers cornerback Mazzi Wilkins. The mother nods briefly to the young player before the judge motions for her to come speak with him directly. Multiple Buccaneers players occupying the rest of the bench space in the room watch through the window as the mother enters the courtroom to answer to the judge deciding her daughter's fate. The players are here as part of the Bucs' Social Justice Initiative, and along with Walter Payton Man of the Year winner Anquan Boldin and the Players Coalition, are at the Hillsborough County Courthouse to get a firsthand look at bail and probation hearings. These kinds of things are open to the public, by the way. The woman among them in the audience serves as a sobering example of the reality of this experience. Turns out, her daughter is just 18 years old. She gets good grades. She's on the basketball team at school. She fell in with the wrong crowd, her mother concedes, now face-to-face with the judge.

"I don't want my daughter to become a statistic."

The statistics of incarceration in the United States are staggering. The U.S. has the largest prison population in the world, along with the highest per-capita incarceration rate with 698 people per 100,000 in prison. The statistics of jailed persons are even more pronounced. Over 450,000 people are held nightly without conviction in this country. Right here in Florida, 65% of those in the Hillsborough County Jail are pending trial. They're in jail because they can't post their bail – a number almost arbitrarily set despite there being no evidence bail improves public safety (most of these are non-violent crimes) or that it increases the likelihood an offender will show up in court, per research presented by Jessica Brand, a lawyer from the Justice Collaborative, which works with the Players Coalition. In fact, some states have done away with monetary bail entirely given its questionable effectiveness.

In a voice that sounds more parental than judicial, the judge then rules to leave the girl's bond at the standard $2,000 for the first charge of theft but then ROR's or "Releases on One's Own Recognizance" for the rest of the charges, meaning no additional money will be required to release her. Her parents can pay the bond, so she won't be part of the jailed statistic any longer, provided she shows up for her court date. Many others the players see that morning, however, aren't so fortunate.