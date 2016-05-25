This Time, Change Could be Good for McCoy

"One thing I can say about Robert Ayers, man, he loves the game of football and he's very intelligent," said McCoy. "He knows a lot about the game and he breaks stuff down really quickly. He's just excited to play; a very passionate guy. That's exciting to see. He's a vet. A lot of guys that come in are younger, but he's a vet. Him and Clinton McDonald are our longest tenured guys in the [defensive line] room, so it's great to see a vet come in."

Ayers is coming off a disruptive nine-sack season in New York and he has 19.5 QB takedowns in his last three seasons combined. Spence, obviously, has yet to chase an NFL passer in anger, but his track record suggests he'll excel in that role. Many analysts considered the former Ohio State and Eastern Kentucky standout the best pure pass-rusher in this year's draft field.

"Noah Spence, man, I did some research on him," said McCoy. "One thing I've seen about this kid is that he's always been able to rush the passer. From every level he's been at, he's always been able to rush the passer, and that doesn't just go away. But you have to change some things, critique some things, when you get to the NFL level. It makes you very excited to see what he's going to be able to do, because that's just in his DNA, being able to rush the passer. He just going to have to learn to do it at the professional level. I'm very excited for the future to see what's to come."